RCMP say the body of a man was pulled from Salmo River one day after the Shambhala Music Festival. File photo

RCMP say the body of a man was pulled from Salmo River one day after the Shambhala Music Festival. File photo

Calgary man found dead in river near Shambhala Music Festival

RCMP say it’s not clear if the man was attending the event

RCMP say the body of a Calgary man was discovered in the Salmo River one day after the Shambhala Music Festival.

Police announced in a statement Tuesday that divers contracted by the festival to recover garbage from the river found the 43-year-old on Monday and brought him back to shore where he was pronounced dead.

It’s not clear if the unidentified man was attending the festival at the time of his death. Police say he appears to have drowned and don’t suspect foul play.

Shambhala, an electronic music festival located south of Nelson, ran Thursday to Sunday.

READ MORE:

Portable drug-testing ‘robot’ heading to Shambhala Music Festival

B.C. music festival visitors more likely to use drug-checking services: Interior Health

RCMP still searching for man who went missing after Shambhala

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Love beyond words’: Family of 2 missing B.C. children release statement
Next story
B.C. working to source hay, feed for farmers in need immediately

Just Posted

The power outage affects residents north of Killiney Beach, to the south of Caesars on Westside Road. (Maps Photo)
UPDATE: Power outage affects thousands of Westside residents in Okanagan

Crows could be seen running through water spray from a lawn sprinkler in downtown Vanderhoof during a heat wave in June. The ‘dangerous long duration heat wave’ continued into the beginning of July and resulted in wildfires and hundreds of deaths across B.C. (Linda Scott photo)
Drought forces water restrictions near Lumby

An air tanker actions Shuswap River wildfire west of Mabel Lake Monday, July 24. (Contributed)
Shuswap River wildfire east of Enderby grows, more fires sparked

Vernon Airport. (File photo)
Minor plane crash at Vernon airport