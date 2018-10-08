The 2018 SunRype Okanagan Marathon went on Kelowna Sunday and was won by Calgary’s Curtis Sampson. —Image: marathon-photos.com

Calgary runner wins SunRype Okanagan Marathon

Curtis Sampson takes top spot in Kelowna race in 2:52:59

Calgary’s Curtis Sampson took top spot in the 2018 SunRype Okanagan Marathon Sunday in Kelowna.

The 49-year-old placed first with a time of 2:52:59, 2.5 minutes faster than second place finisher Sheldon Timms of Red Deer (2:55:28). Surey’s Daljit Tiwana came in third with a time of 2:56:31.

The top female finisher was Edmonton’s Cosette Lemelin, who finished 17th overall with a time of 3:06:31.

The annual marathon was part of a two-day event that also featured 10-kilometre and a five-kilometre races.

The 10 km was won by Kelowna’s Jeff Vogt in a time of 34:56, with fellow Kelowna runners Michael Denman and Ian Sharp coming in with times of 36:03 and 36:14 respectively. The top female finishers in the 10 km were Melissa Paauwe from Calgary (37:49), Kelowna’s Sonya Looney (41:00) and Rachel Friesen (42:29)

Summerland brother and sister Keagan and Tayla Ingram finished first in the men’s and women’s categories in the five km race, with Keagan clocking in at 16:26, while his sister finished with a time of 20:24.

The SunRype Okanagan Marathon is a fundraiser for the the Sunshine Foundation of Canada and has raised $271,000 for the charity over the years.

For full results form all the races, go to the marathon website here.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Premier John Horgan agrees to debate on new voting systems
Next story
Giant mushroom find makes Thanksgiving tastier for B.C. couple

Just Posted

Diwali outfit sale preps Vernon for inaugural fest

Diwali in Vernon kicks off Oct. 9

JoeAnna’s House ready to break ground in Kelowna

Southern B.C. fundraising campaign reaches $7 million

Symphonic Rock Evolution brings the light to Vernon

Concert is Oct. 20

Calgary runner wins SunRype Okanagan Marathon

Curtis Sampson takes top spot in Kelowna race in 2:52:59

Vernon Film Society screening based on acclaimed novel, The Wife

The Wife screens Oct. 17

Irving Oil confirms ‘major incident’ at Saint John, N.B., oil refinery

Photos and videos show fire and a thick plume of black smoke coming from the refinery

Upstate New York roads where limo crash killed 20 are a menace, store says

The intersection had been redone in 2008 because of a fatal accident

UCP rejects hate after Soldiers of Odin pose for pics at party pub night

Leader Jason Kenney tweeted that the party condemns any group that promotes racial prejudice

Giant mushroom find makes Thanksgiving tastier for B.C. couple

The giant king bolete mushroom was almost three kilograms

Eastbound lane of the Trans-Canada Highway closed east of Sicamous

Detour available via Oxbow Frontage Road

B.C. Premier John Horgan agrees to debate on new voting systems

Critics sharpen arguments as proportional representation vote looms

Gasoline-like substance linked to private residence in B.C. city

Assistant fire chief said petroleum products had been found nearby

Five of rock band 54-40’s seven missing guitars found by B.C. police

Two acoustic guitars are still missing

No change to Canada’s climate plans as UN report warns of losing battle

The world is currently warming up at about 0.2 C each decade

Most Read