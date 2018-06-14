A pilot taxis a Westjet Boeing 737-700 plane. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Calgary-to-Vancouver flight forced to land after possible fire

WestJet Flight 113 makes emergency landing after takeoff

A Vancouver-bound WestJet flight was forced into an emergency landing after crew members were alerted of a possible fire on board.

WestJet Flight 113 made the landing in Calgary Thursday, shortly after taking off from Calgary International Airport.

A WestJet spokesperson said a fire indication light went off in the cargo hold. They did not whether there actually was a fire, but said the plane has been removed from service for further inspection.

The plane landed safely and guests were rebooked on a new flight within the hour.

“We sincerely apologize for the delay and inconvenience to our guests, but safety is always our first priority. This plane has been removed from service for further inspection,” the spokesperson said.

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

