Former staff of the Vernon Girls Trumpet Band are calling on alumni to join them at the 60th annual Winter Carnival parade. (Vernon Winter Carnival Society)

Calling all alumni: Vermon trumpet band seeks former members for Winter Carnival

It’s the return of a piece of Vernon history that was a parade highlight for nearly 50 years

Ten years after it disbanded, The Vernon Girls Trumpet Band is reviving itself to appear at the Winter Carnival.

Former staff of the band have put out a call for alumni members to play or march with them at the 60th annual Winter Carnival parade on Feb. 8, 2020.

It’s the return of a piece of Vernon history that was a parade highlight for nearly 50 years.

Read more: Vernon Winter Carnival names board

Vernon Girls Trumpet started off as a cadet band in 1947, when founder Robert Hodgson wanted to provide a new extra curricular activity for local girls. The band was taken over by Hodgson’s daughter, June Rigby, and travelled around the world, winning numerous awards and competitions along the way.

Costs associated with travel forced the band to dissolve in 2009, but between 1961 and 2009 it never missed a Winter Carnival parade.

With 62 years of history, an estimated 2,500 girls have been a part of the Girls Trumpet Band.

No instruments are needed to register. All members must register with the organizers no later than Oct 1, 2019. Visit VGTB Winter Carnival 2020 on Facebook to get in touch with the organizers or to register to participate.

“Some of the best years of my life as a kid, so much fun traveling around, banging on loud instruments, camping out in old halls and churches,” said Bobbie-Jo Thompson on the event’s Facebook page.

The 60th anniversary of the Vernon Winter Carnival will continue to promote Vernon as a winter destination with 10 days of festivities. The Vernon Winter Carnival Society coordinates and promotes about 100 events that take place in February each year, making it one of the largest events of its kind in Canada.

The parade is just one on a list of classic events that can be seen from Feb. 7-16, including the BC Championship Snow Sculpture and the Jopohouse Luncheon.

For more information on Vernon Winter Carnival events, sponsorship or volunteering, visit vernonwintercarnival.com.

Read More: Vernon Winter Carnival salutes the Sixties

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

Just Posted

Vernon kids triathlon sets September date

The always-anticipated, incredibly well-attended Paradigm Naturopathic event goes Sunday, Sept. 8

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: air quality statement narrowed, mix of sun and cloud

Your weather report for Tuesday, August 13th, 2019

Vernon filmmaker rides into 3rd at Reel Peach Film Festival

Stirling Peters and competitive racer Jacob Tooke race down Silver Star just in time for dinner

Vernon Elks planning for even bigger Rib Fest during 100th anniversary

Local Lodge celebrates centennial in 2020 with 2nd annual Rib Fest

Sick Vernon teen to be granted wish

Spencer Sawatzky and National Bank are raising funds to make wishes come true

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

Police ask ‘entire country’ to help find person of interest in B.C. teen’s murder

Nanaimo RCMP, investigating Makayla Chang’s murder, trying to locate Steven Michael Bacon

Okanagan hotel owner cares for his residents but not much else

Resident of the motel said she would be on the streets if it weren’t for Fleihan

Bylaw changes to allow suites and breweries in downtown Summerland

Bylaw amendments brought forward at Aug. 11 municipal council meeting

Summerland cannabis application receives unanimous council support

Downtown business is third application to come before council

Wildfire crews credited with saving Okanagan raptor rehab centre

The manager of SORCO is thanking the B.C. Wildfire Service crews for helping save the facility

‘So tired of all this violence’: Dramatic brawl in Surrey caught on video

Head of Surrey Crime Prevention Society says her youth volunteers regularly witness similar incidents

Bear killed after head-on collision near B.C.-Alberta border

Driver faced with split-second choice to hit either semi or animal

B.C. vehicle insurance remains Canada’s costliest, industry group says

ICBC monopoly needs competition, Insurance Bureau of Canada argues

Most Read