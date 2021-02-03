Rebekah McDonald of Red Deer. (Screenshot by Advocate staff)

Rebekah McDonald of Red Deer. (Screenshot by Advocate staff)

Calls for more ‘transparency’ after returning Alberta traveller detained at airport

‘Heavy-handed’ response was unnecessary say local politicians

Premier Jason Kenney is calling for more federal openness after a Red Deer man was whisked away after landing at the Calgary airport by officials who considered his prior COVID test inadequate.

“We understand the need for quarantine requirements, but ask that federal agencies be more transparent,” Kenney tweeted Monday evening.

The premier was reacting to complains of returning travellers being detained in isolation while their families are left in the dark about what’s happening.

This scenario unfolded for a 20-year-old Red Deer man last weekend. His mother, Rebekah McDonald, posted a tearful video on Facebook and YouTube recounting the upsetting experience at Calgary airport.

McDonald said before she could fully greet her son, Ethan — whom she hadn’t seen for two years as he had been living in Arizona — he was loaded into a van by masked strangers, who refused to disclose to the family where they were taking him, or when his parents could talk to him.

McDonald said she was told: “‘We are taking him for an undisclosed amount of time to an undisclosed place, where he will be tested and we will decide when he’s released.’

“It seemed that nobody had any answers for me and nobody would clarify anything… That was really scary, and very confrontation.”

McDonald was also told authorities didn’t need consent to take Ethan into isolation. “I’m freaked out that this is totally legal,” she added.

The family later learned the COVID test her son had done in the U.S. wasn’t the correct one and he needed to be retested.

According to the Canadian government website, a molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is needed.

McDonald said she tried to comply with re-entry rules when booking Ethan’s test, but due to “human error,” her son got the wrong kind of testing in Arizona.

“We weren’t trying to be irresponsible in any manner… What we were met with was the most crazy, tyrannical experience. It was almost surreal, and complete unacceptable.”

While McDonald’s son is home now, having tested negative for the virus again, she remains angry — especially after hearing this has happened to other people.

“There are better ways to treat each other,” McDonald said. “People fought long and hard for our freedoms and this feels really wrong.”

At Monday’s Red Deer city council meeting, Coun. Vesna Higham expressed concern about what the family went through.

If a second COVID test was needed, the family would have understood if the reasons were explained in a respectful manner, said Higham.

She urged for better communications between federal authorities and returning travellers, saying there was no need to hide from the family where Ethan was being taken and for how long.

Related:

Canada suspends sun flights, insists on COVID tests, quarantine for air travellers

Trudeau announces suspended flights, mandatory 3-day hotel quarantine for travellers

Premier Kenney tweeted a similar sentiment, saying “People entering Canada have an obligation to inform themselves about and comply with testing and quarantine requirements. But federal agencies … could avoid a lot of anger and confusion if they were more transparent about where people will be staying, etc..”

Red Deer South MLA Jason Stephan said in an opinion piece to the Advocate that the kind of treatment the Red Deer family experienced was “unaccountably heavy-handed” and suggested it encroaches on the freedoms Canadians are guaranteed under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

(With files from Susan Zielinksi)

Coronavirusred deer city

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Rebekah McDonald, of Red Deer, is upset after her son was taken into isolation after his return to Canada at Calgary airport without adequate explanation to his family. (Screenshot by Advocate staff)

Rebekah McDonald, of Red Deer, is upset after her son was taken into isolation after his return to Canada at Calgary airport without adequate explanation to his family. (Screenshot by Advocate staff)

Previous story
VIDEO: Family of missing Chilliwack mom, 23, makes public plea after car found abandoned
Next story
Stop the Harm: Saskatchewan cyclist riding for a cause passes through B.C.

Just Posted

An uninsured ‘L’ driver blew a ‘fail’ at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP issued a 90-day IRP and 30-day impound along with several tickets. Police took to social media to remind motorists to report erratic driving behaviour as impaired driving can occur at anytime of the day. (RCMP - Facebook)
Rough morning for impaired uninsured ‘L’ driver in Vernon

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP issue fines, impound car after driver blows a ‘fail’

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Police Dog Service members Kevin Rutten and Brady Kyle and police canine Hawkes runs through a Vernon neighbourhood Dec. 8, 2020. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Vernon canine cops’ careers ramp up

Police Dog Services called out for 79% of annual calls in last half of 2020

Highway 97A is closed south of Sicamous due to a vehicle incident. (DriveBC Image)
Update: driver injured in truck crash which closed Highway 97A near Sicamous

The highway has been closed since the collision before 4 a.m. on Feb. 3.

Gord Wilson is one of the artists featured in the second part of the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre's Focus online series Feb. 4-7. (VDPAC photo)
Okanagan artists focus of online show viewed worldwide

Series debuted to more than 1,200 viewers, episode 2 coming up

(Photo: Hal Brindley/Dreamstime)
Bylaw helps solve Enderby farmers’ coyote conundrum

The Smith family was previously stuck between coyotes threatening livestock and noise complaints

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, people march with those who say they are members of the Proud Boys as they attend a rally in Washington in support of President Donald Trump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Carolyn Kaster,
Proud Boys, other extreme right-wing groups, among 13 added to Canada’s terror list

The storming of Capitol Hill in Washington last month spurred calls for Canada to add the Proud Boys to the list

People looking at Apex’s webcams did a double take when the video showed what appeared to be a skier upside down in the snow beside the chairlift. (Facebook / Apex Mountain Resort)
Apex dummy goes powder snorkeling

People saw the downed ‘skier’ on the mountain’s webcams, weren’t sure if it was a prank - it is

Salmon Arm’s Maureen Kennah-Hafstein, who underwent Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) surgery in September 2020 in Vancouver for Parkinson’s, holds her relatively new friend, Jellybean, on Dec. 31, 2020. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm woman remains grateful for Parkinson’s surgery over a year later

Although the health ministry has reduced surgery wait times, another surgeon is needed

Protect Our Winters has launched an education platform for students and educators called Hot Planet Cool Athletes. (Submitted/Xact Visual)
POW Canada launches youth education program

Hot Planet Cool Athletes offers climate science education for Grades 2-12

(Black Press Media files)
Elderly Vancouver woman dies after assault at home by men dressed as cops; 2 suspects arrested

Both men were arrested in East Vancouver

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 17, will attempt to break three Guinness World Records involving hula hooping and solving Rubik’s cubes in mid-February. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
VIDEO: BC teen tackles 3 world records solving Rubik’s cubes while hula hooping

Josiah Plett, 17, attempting to break three records in February

The Chase community is filling up the Kraft Hockeyville rally page in support of the Art Holding Memorial Arena. (Google Maps Image)
Chase and Sicamous in the running for Kraft Hockeyville

Community support, stories needed to win national competition.

Penticton RCMP continue to be among the busiest in the province. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press)
Penticton’s RCMP caseload ‘unsustainable,’ says Superintendent

Officers getting burned out with case loads that are double the B.C. average

hiring
Stats Canada hiring locals to count every person in the country for 2021 census

Stats Canada to hire 32,000 people to collect census data

Most Read