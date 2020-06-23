Campaign launched to create first-ever Chair in Brachytherapy in the Interior

A group of seven donors from the region have made significant personal donations totaling $1.9 million

The BC Cancer Foundation is kicking off a $3.5 million fundraising campaign that will transform care for people facing cancer in the Interior.

The BC Cancer Foundation campaign will establish the first-ever chair in brachytherapy and launch an innovative research program that is set to improve cancer care.

A group of seven donors from the region have made significant personal donations totalling $1.9 million to create a research chair in leadership that will enhance the brachytherapy program.

BC Cancer – Kelowna is known around the world as a leader in brachytherapy, a form of treatment that delivers a radiation dose directly to a tumour site internally via implanted seeds. Brachytherapy is a quick and highly effective treatment, that prevents side effects and damage to surrounding healthy tissue.

According to the BC Cancer Foundation, brachytherapy is proven to be more effective and less harmful than standard external beam radiation therapy. It is expected that up to 15,000 cancer patients will require brachytherapy over the next decade.

The chair’s program will also pursue a research initiative to better understand how to define and target specific areas of cancer, using Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) techniques. This project will lead to the widespread adoption of image-guided brachytherapy across B.C.

To learn more and to give today, visit: http://www.bccancerfoundation.com/BrachytherapyChair​

BC Cancer Foundation