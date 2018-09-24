(UFV)

Campaign seeks to add Farsi to B.C. school curriculum options

Group wants Farsi added to list of nine languages in policy covering second language requirements

Students in B.C.’s public schools could have another option for language studies, if a new campaign is successful.

The Farsi Dar B.C. campaign calls for Farsi, also identified as Persian, to be added to the list of nine languages included in the Education Ministry’s policy covering second language requirements for Grades 5 through 8.

Farsi is spoken in Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan and some Persian Gulf states and the latest Canadian census shows in B.C. it is the mother tongue of more than 43,000 residents and more than 28,000 consider it their first language at home.

Farsi Dar B.C. campaign founding member Amir Bajehkian says he believes those numbers don’t reflect all Persian speakers and census data shows Farsi is spoken more frequently in B.C. than French, German, Italian, Spanish or Japanese.

Those five languages, and Mandarin, Punjabi, Korean and American Sign Language are included in the list of languages approved by the B.C. school curriculum and Bajehkian says it’s time Farsi was also acknowledged.

READ MORE: Clock is ticking on resurgence of First Nation languages

He says some local school board representatives, several provincial politicians and a number of municipal election candidates turned out Sunday at a public information session to support adding Farsi to the language policy.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
School, church, old mining site make Heritage BC’s first ‘watch list’
Next story
‘I’ll never forgive you:’ Victim impact statements at hearing for Calgary killer

Just Posted

Stevenson pushes Eagles past Vipers

Surrey 2 Vernon 1 in overtime at Bauer Showcase

Birds being fed in Vernon parking lot not a great idea

Vernon wildlife control services owner says feeding ducks and geese, or any wildlife, is bad

BX Falls Trail closed for sedimentation removal

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 25, the RDNO will be closing the lower section of BX Falls Trail.

Vernon fourth in Royal Rumble volleyball

20-team Douglas College volleyball tourney

Retired Vernon broadcaster ‘a common sense’ choice for council

Gord Leighton, a former Prince George councillor, is seeking a seat on Vernon council

Weekday weather update

A look at your Okanagan-Shuswap weekday weather for Sept. 24

Hockey league gets $1.4M for assistance program after Humboldt Broncos crash

Program will help players, families, coaches and volunteers after the shock of the deadly crash

Canada’s capital region picking up the pieces following destructive tornados

Dozens of homes were destroyed by the tornadoes

New arts council formed in Lake Country

Get to Know Us Extravaganza is Sept. 29

Canada has removed six out of 900 asylum seekers already facing U.S. deportation

Ottawa had said the ‘overwhelming majority’ had been removed

Appeal pipeline decision but consult Indigenous communities, Scheer says

The federal appeals court halted the Trans Mountain expansion last month

Luxury Airbnb faces regional district scorn

An Okangan property owner is accused of performing renovations, renting the chalet without proper permits

Shuswap family raises awareness of need for better child cancer treatments

Young cancer patient doing her best to help others with the disease that hits one in 333 kids

Sutton sets Kelowna Chiefs’ offence

Kelowna 7 North Okanagan 3 in KIJHL play

Most Read