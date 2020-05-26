Camper explodes near Princeton along Similkameen River

One man was sent to Princeton Hospital May 23 after a camper exploded beside the Similkameen River.

A father and son from Langley were camping on Crown land when a propane leak caused the blast, according to Princeton RCMP Sgt. Robert Hughes.

One man was hospitalized for burns, and the other was treated at the scene.

Hughes said the men turned on a stove to heat the trailer, and then smelled propane.

When they opened the cupboard below the stove to investigate, the gas was quickly released and reached the open flame.

The incident occurred near Sunday Summit shortly before midnight.

