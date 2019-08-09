(File)

Camper hurt in ‘very rare’ wolf attack in Banff National Park

Animal euthanized after it attacked a tent at the Ramparts Creek campground

A camper is recovering after being attacked by a wolf in Banff National Park.

Parks Canada says the wolf attacked a tent early Friday morning at the Ramparts Creek campground on the Icefields Parkway north of Lake Louise.

The person inside the tent had injuries to their hand and arm and was transferred to a hospital in Banff.

Parks staff found the wolf about a kilometre away from the campground and killed the animal.

Investigators say no significant wildlife attractants or food were found inside or near the tent.

Officials believe one wolf was involved and are calling the attack very rare.

RELATED: Woman told to ‘go back to your own country’ at Banff National Park

The campground has been closed as a precaution pending an investigation.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Electrical box fire in the BX in Vernon

Just Posted

Electrical box fire in the BX in Vernon

BX-Swan Lake Fire Rescue on scene at Gibbs Road

Emotions run high as Spallumcheen adventure park hearing ends in no decision

Decision on the proposed adventure park has been tabled until the next council meeting Sept. 3

Busy Vernon intersection getting paved

Work taking place Aug. 10-12 at Highway 97 and 43rd Avenue

Armstrong ready to horse around at IPE

B.C.’s largest agricultural fair begins its 120th show Aug. 28

UPDATE: Two North Okanagan suspects arrested without incident

RCMP seek six individuals in the Vernon area

VIDEO: 14-year-old boy who overdosed mourned at B.C. skatepark

Police watchdog investigating after boy’s apparent drug overdose in Langley

B.C.’s first anti-pollution unit installed at Victoria-area marina

Device skims the water’s surface to collect debris, plastics and even oil

Husband of jaywalking couple awarded $98,000 in damages after seeing wife get hit

His wife was hit by a motorcycle as the pair crossed Victoria’s Yates Street in 2013

Kelowna RCMP seize gun and drugs following weapons complaint

A 19-year-old Surrey man and a 21-year-old Ontario man each face a number of potential charges

Police seize cash, vehicles and drugs headed to B.C.’s Shambhala music festival

Dealer busted en route to electronic music festival in West Kootenay

West Kelowna RCMP recover a stolen boat

Two men are facing possible criminal charges

Revelstoke woman forgives RCMP after cannabis home raid

The raid took place after an officer saw pot plants on her property during the Garden and Art Tour

Kelowna RCMP find furry friend ‘McPuggerson’ in hot car

RCMP remind public that your pup would rather stay home than in a hot vehicle

Cooler temperatures on the way after Okanagan’s hottest week of the year

Rain and cooler weather ahead!

Most Read