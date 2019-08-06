A boil water notice has been issued for the Yard Creek Campground’s water system. (CSRD Photo)

Campers at Shuswap campground told to boil water

High bacterial count in Yard Creek water system prompts notice

A high bacterial count has led to a boil water notice for the Yard Creek Campground’s water system.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) issued the notice as required by Interior Health for the water system which supplies the 65 RV and tent sites at the campground. According to the CSRD, the boil water notice applies only to the campground’s water supply, not to neighbouring properties.

Additional samples will be taken this week but for now, boiling water before use is recommended. Two sets of acceptable test results must be collected before the system can be cleared for public use.

Until further notice, all users of the water system should bring their water to a rapid boil for at least one minute before using it, add two drops of household bleach to each litre of water or use bottled water.

The directions apply to all water used for drinking, food preparation including for ice and washing produce and for dental hygiene.

