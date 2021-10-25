RCMP and city bylaw spoke with people camped along 25th Avenue Oct. 18. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Campers parked along Vernon road meet safety standards: City report

19 vehicles camped out on 25th Avenue investigated by bylaw, Mounties

Concerns of people living in their RVs along 25th Avenue in Vernon sparked an investigation by bylaw and RCMP.

Since City of Vernon Coun. Brian Quiring put forward his notice of motion requesting changes to parking bylaws on Oct. 12 that would prohibit RVs from setting up and deploying sides and jacks on municipal roads, 19 parked vehicles including eight RVs were checked on Oct. 18.

Quiring had said while many vehicles are being moved every 48-hours as per the bylaw, he worries many of the vehicles he sees aren’t “roadworthy,” and recommended some sort of inspection procedures are implemented.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP spoke directly with vehicle owners and conducted a safety inspection of each recreational vehicle to ensure they were in compliance with the Motor Vehicle Act.

Police found no deficiencies in any vehicle and all were insured.

Many RV owners told authorities they were working to secure a different place to stay, according to a city staff report.

Bylaw officers reminded the vehicle owners of the regulations and will continue to monitor the area on a complaint basis.

