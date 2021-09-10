Campfires are still banned in the Central Okanagan, despite BC Wildfire lifting the ban on the Kamloops Fire Centre. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Campfires are still banned in the Central Okanagan, despite BC Wildfire lifting the ban on the Kamloops Fire Centre. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Campfire ban continues for Central Okanagan

Conditions continue to be too dry to allow campfires at this time

Despite the Kamloops Fire Centre allowing campfires once again in the region, the Central Okanagan is continuing the ban.

Fire chiefs throughout the Central Okanagan agree there is still a high fire danger rating and ongoing dry conditions mean the campfire ban will continue.

When the fire danger rating is reduced along with wildfires in the region the campfire ban can be lifted.

READ MORE: Campfire ban lifted in Okanagan

Campfires have not been allowed in the region since June 30 and open burning has been prohibited since April 30.

The campfire ban affects all local government fire jurisdictions in the Regional District of Central Okanagan including the City of West Kelowna, District of Lake Country, District of Peachland, Westbank First Nation and the Ellison, Joe Rich, North Westside and Wilson’s Landing service areas in the Central Okanagan East and West Electoral Areas. Campfires are not permitted at any time within the City of Kelowna.

Violators could receive a fine and be charged the cost of the fire department response to a burning complaint. Residents are encouraged to report anyone who is illegally burning by calling the Regional Fire Dispatch Centre at 250-469-8577.

Smoking is also not allowed in any local parks in the Central Okanagan. Smoking is also prohibited in children’s play areas, sports fields, undeveloped parks and wilderness trails in the District of Peachland.

All fireworks are banned within the Central Okanagan unless specifically permitted by a local fire department.

READ MORE: Feral horse killed in collision with vehicle near Penticton

