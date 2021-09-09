Okanagan residents can gather around the campfire this weekend as the BC Wildfire Service has lifted the prohibition effective Sept. 10, 2021. (File photo)

Okanagan residents can gather around the campfire this weekend as the BC Wildfire Service has lifted the prohibition effective Sept. 10, 2021. (File photo)

Campfire ban lifted in Okanagan

Kamloops and Boundary zone prohibitions eased as of Friday at noon

A reduced fire danger rating has sparked the allowance of campfires in the Kamloops and Boundary zones.

Therefore Okanagan residents are allowed to break out the marshmallows, effective noon Friday, Sept. 10. The ban has been in place since June 30.

READ MORE: Ban on campfires, fireworks and open burning to begin Wednesday in B.C.

“Favourable fall weather conditions continue to reduce the fire danger rating in many regions of British Columbia,” the BC Wildfire Service said Sept. 9.

“Although fire danger ratings have declined in the region due to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures, the public is strongly encouraged to continue exercising extreme caution with any campfire use.”

While campfires are allowed, category two and three open fire remain prohibited, which includes the use of fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels and burn cages. These restrictions remain in place until Oct. 15, or until the order is rescinded.

READ MORE: BC Wildfire defends lift of campfire ban in parts of province as summer subsides

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021fire ban

Previous story
UPDATE: No injuries in house fire in Revelstoke

Just Posted

Okanagan residents can gather around the campfire this weekend as the BC Wildfire Service has lifted the prohibition effective Sept. 10, 2021. (File photo)
Campfire ban lifted in Okanagan

People’s Party of Canada federal election candidate Kyle Delfing discovered the company from eastern Canada that created his campaign signs did not spell Shuswap correctly. He has since repaired or removed them. (Contributed)
Sign thefts, typo, vandalism all part of North Okanagan-Shuswap election campaign

School District 83 has shared its updated safety plan for the 2021-22 school year on its website at sd83.bc.ca. (File photo)
No daytime custodial shifts for North Okanagan-Shuswap elementary schools

Retired Vernon Supreme Court Justice Frank Cole wants to see a new Vernon Courthouse built at the side or back of the existing building, but keep the current facility in use. (Morning Star - file photo)
Retired Vernon Supreme Court Justice seeks new courthouse