The gateways to the town’s core, erected in 2019, are designed to draw visitors off Highway 3. File photo

The gateways to the town’s core, erected in 2019, are designed to draw visitors off Highway 3. File photo

Can you guess how many cars pass through Princeton in a year?

Hint…It’s a whole lot

Two and a quarter million cars traveled through Princeton last year.

Who knew?

That statistic was determined by a traffic study, commissioned by the Town of Princeton and the B.C. Ministry of Transportation.

The study was conducted during 2020 under COVID conditions, so does not include foreign travellers.

“Unlike any other industry that Princeton has, tourism is the one economic driver that the town can influence,” stated economic and tourism director Gary Schatz in a report to town council.

Schatz is on a mission to lure Highway 3 traffic into town.

“Through proactive rather than reactive practices, we can create marketable opportunities and end user experiences that focus on visitor attraction,” he said.

“Showcasing downtown revitalization, the sculpture walk, museum, RV park and golf course as well our lakes, and trails will continue to enhance the concept of Princeton as a true tourist destination.”

Related: Princeton officially becomes ‘Bronze Statue Capital of Canada’

Overall in 2020 numbers at the visitor’s centre were down, however the facility was closed for three months due to COVID.

Last year 12,521 walked through the doors on Bridge Street.

“Tourism is crucial to business growth. Whether a visitor is coming for business, leisure or both, that visit is a crucial economic driver for the Town of Princeton,” stated Schatz.

“The visitor economy provides the Town of Princeton with a major underutilized growth sector. It is critical that the town continues to expand and offer visitor experiences that will further develop Princeton as a destination for visitors from Canada and around the world.

“A strong visitor economy in Princeton is good for everyone providing a significant impact with job creation and growth and overall spend in many business sectors.”

Princeton’s town-owned RV park caught ‘campfire’ in 2020

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:mailto:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LOCKDOWN: Armstrong student allegedly threatens staff with weapon
Next story
Why it’s ‘urgent’ B.C. teachers get vaccinated from COVID-19 before summer

Just Posted

Paramjit Bogarh, connected to the murder of his wife in Vernon 35 years ago, has been relerased on full parole, one year after he was sentenced to five years in prison for accessory after the fact. (Contributed)
Full parole for ex-Vernon man who helped wife’s alleged killer escape

Paramjit Bogarh pleaded guilty to accessory to murder after helping brother flee Canada

Armstrong’s Len Wood Middle School was on lockdown Friday, March 5 after a student allegedly threatened a staff member with a weapon. (Morning Star file photo)
LOCKDOWN: Armstrong student allegedly threatens staff with weapon

RCMP called, no students were at risk, according to school

Ogopogo statue at Paul’s Tomb in Kelowna. (Colintube1 - YouTube)
Children’s author asks City of Vernon to use ‘Ogopogo’ in new book

The City of Vernon has held famed lake monster’s copyright for past 65 years

Okanagan College, Vernon campus. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
Student housing coming to Vernon, Salmon Arm

Province announces $66M for new student beds for Okanagan College campuses

An air quality advisory continues in Vernon March 4 due to high levels of dust in the air from winter traction material. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
UPDATE: Dust still hasn’t settled in Vernon, starting to rise in Kelowna

Air quality advisory will last until the next rainfall or until enough street sweeping work is done

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C. on the COVID-19 situation. (B.C. government)
Dr. Bonnie Henry predicts a ‘post-pandemic world’ for B.C. this summer

‘Extending this second dose provides very high real-world protection to more people, sooner’

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Michael Kappeler/Pool via AP)
Column: Pandemic, despite its pain, offers hope for future of women

The View From Here - Martha Wickett

The Netflix logo on an iPhone. B.C. delayed imposing sales tax on digital services and sweetened carbonated beverages as part of its response to COVID-19. Those taxes take effect April 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Matt Rourke
B.C. applies 7% sales tax on streaming, vaping, sweet drinks April 1

Measures from 2020 budget were delayed due to COVID-19

Chief Don Tom of the Tsartlip First Nation was outraged after Green MLA Adam Olsen revealed on social media that the community had been experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak – a fact the First Nation had chosen to keep private to avoid racist backlash as experienced by the Cowichan Tribes when an outbreak was declared there in January. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. First Nation ‘outraged’ after Green MLA reveals COVID-19 outbreak

Tsartlip First Nation chief shares concerns about racist backlash, MLA apologizes

A lawyer wears a face mask and gloves to curb the spread of COVID-19 while waiting to enter B.C. Supreme Court, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. British Columbia’s highest court has sided with the land owner in a dispute over public access to public land. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. high court finds in favour of large landowner in fight over access to pair of lakes

The Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club launched legal action after the cattle company blocked road and trail access

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference in Ottawa Friday, March 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau holds firm on premiers’ health-care funding demands, COVID-19 aid comes first

Premiers argue that the current amount doesn’t keep pace with yearly cost increases of about five per cent

Free Reformed Church is seen as people attend service, in Chilliwack, B.C., on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Lawyers for the British Columbia government and the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms are back in B.C. Supreme Court today, squaring off over the legality of COVID-19 rules that prohibit in-person religious services. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. top doctor has power to restrict access to a place during health hazard: lawyer

Under B.C.’s Public Health Act, Jacqueline Hughes says, Henry can restrict or prevent entry to a place

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
B.C. dentists and bus drivers want newly-approved Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

BC Dental Association says dentists and their teams cannot treat patients remotely

The gateways to the town’s core, erected in 2019, are designed to draw visitors off Highway 3. File photo
Can you guess how many cars pass through Princeton in a year?

Hint…It’s a whole lot

Most Read