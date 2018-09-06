Theresa May, right,, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, stand next to each other during a photocall at the NATO Summit on July 11, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/DPA/Abaca Press/TNS)

Canada, allies express ‘full confidence’ Russian officials approved poisoning

British Prime Minister Theresa May described the suspects as Russian military intelligence officers

The Canadian government is backing British claims that senior members of Vladimir Putin’s government approved a poison attack against a former Russian spy and his daughter in the U.K. earlier this year.

Canada’s expression of support is contained in a joint statement issued alongside the U.S., Germany and France after British authorities accused two Russian nationals of attempting to kill Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in March.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has described the suspects as Russian military intelligence officers and alleged the March attack in Salisbury was approved by senior government officials in Moscow.

READ MORE: Moscow says it regrets UK nerve agent poisoning death

Russia has denied any involvement in the attack that used a nerve agent known as Novichok, that also sickened a British police officer and is linked to the death of a British woman who came in contact with the substance.

Canada and its allies say they want Russia to open its Novichok program to the international inspectors.

The tense back and forth between Russia and the West over the attack in Salisbury is the latest incident in what has become a new Cold War between the two sides in all but name — with no apparent end in sight.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police investigate shooting in Ontario, four reportedly wounded
Next story
Update: Tense police situation ends in Kelowna

Just Posted

North Okanagan victim services program cuts volunteers

Vernon-based program funded by regional district to run with paid staff only

Capacity crowd crams Spallumcheen chambers for marijuana facility presentation

Kelowna-based Valens Agritech to build large cultivation facility on Pleasant Valley Road

Swan Lake Nature Reserve closed for trail improvements

Users asked to follow site closure signs while work is completed to ensure public safety

Vernon mayoral candidate hosting town hall meetings

Darrin Taylor to answer questions, seek public input

Vernon to host B.C. junior curling finals

Provincial championships for junior men and women will run Dec. 27 to Jan. 1 at Vernon Curling Club

Ladies gather for a royal affair in Vernon

The Crown Jewels of Canada Society held a lawn bowling extravaganza in Vernon on Thursday

West Kelowna Warriors owner reinstates fired head coach

Kim Dobranski says he made a mistake firing Geoff Grimwood; BCHL says it ‘suggested’ reinstatement

AT RANDOM: Bad Driver Blues

Cars whizzing by at breakneck speeds, horns blaring, people shouting to be… Continue reading

Police investigate shooting in Ontario, four reportedly wounded

There are reports that several people were shot in St. Catharines

Canada, allies express ‘full confidence’ Russian officials approved poisoning

British Prime Minister Theresa May described the suspects as Russian military intelligence officers

Lillooet mayor asks for rail service to return to Vancouver-Prince George route

Trains along the route were discontinued by the B.C. government in 2002

Vernon Abbeyfield House offers first gardening workshop

Workshop is Sept. 15, 9-11 a.m.

Burt Reynolds dead at 82

Reports indicate the actor died of a heart attack in Florida

Update: Tense police situation ends in Kelowna

Shots were fired and police swarmed the area …

Most Read