Canada ban on asbestos takes effect but mining residues are exempt

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna plans to announce the new regulations implementing the ban on Thursday in Ottawa

Canada’s ban on the import, sale and use of asbestos will not prevent companies in Quebec from sifting through the waste left over from decades of mining asbestos to look for magnesium.

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna plans to announce the new regulations implementing the ban on Thursday in Ottawa, but cabinet gave the nod of approval to them at the end of September.

Kathleen Ruff, an expert on asbestos, says it is disappointing Ottawa is allowing an exemption from the ban for mining residues because those tailings contain as much as 40 per cent asbestos fibres which are known to cause cancer and other lung diseases.

At least one company is working on a project to extract magnesium from the absestos tailings largely for use in car parts and pressure moulds.

Canada agreed to ban asbestos in 2016, after years of pressure from health experts and former workers and their families, but Canada continued to argue it was safe if used with proper precautions.

In 2016, at least 510 Canadians died of mesothelioma, an asbestos-linked lung cancer, but that number doesn’t include deaths in Quebec, which stopped reporting its asbestos-related disease rates in 2010.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
10 things still illegal in the new age of recreational cannabis
Next story
Okanagan College dives into cannabis courses

Just Posted

Hero campaign raises $24,000 for Okanagan non-profits

Lowe’s Canada Heroes campaign was held throughout September

Puff, puff, pass: Cannabis is officially legal across Canada

B.C. has only one bricks-and-mortar marijuana store

Lake Country crash leads police to recover three stolen vehicles

Incident happened early Monday morning on Highway 97 between Oyama and Vernon

10 things still illegal in the new age of recreational cannabis

Pot is legal – but there are still a lot of rules, and breaking some could leave you in jail

Concussion treatment clinic opens in Kelowna

Unique Okanagan health service initiated by BrainTrust Canada

Your morning news in 90: Oct. 17, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

B.C. Lions look to cement CFL playoff spot with victory over Eskimos

B.C. can cement a post-season berth in the wild West Division on Friday night with a home win over the Edmonton Eskimos

Canada ban on asbestos takes effect but mining residues are exempt

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna plans to announce the new regulations implementing the ban on Thursday in Ottawa

Okanagan College dives into cannabis courses

The college has adapted its programs in Kelowna

Don’t be dazed and confused about legalization

Sitting down with an Okanagan lawyer to clear the haze of marijuana rules

Harry and Meghan bring rain to drought-stricken Outback town

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

Demand for legalized cannabis in early hours draws lineups, heavy web traffic

Government-run and privately operated sales portals went live at 12:01 a.m. local time across Canada, eliciting a wave of demand.

Killer-rapist Paul Bernardo set to make parole pitch today

Paul Bernardo, whose very name became synonymous with sadistic sexual perversion, is expected to plead for release on Wednesday.

Legal pot shops in the South Okanagan still months in the future

Penticton still working on retail cannabis regulations

Most Read