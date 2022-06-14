Canada Day comeback planned for Vernon, without fireworks

The Canada Day Society presented their plans to council June 13

Canada Day celebrations at Polson Park are back this year after two-years of cancelled events.

The free event will be open for all ages.

Vernon residents can learn to square dance, check out a B.C. Wildfire Service truck, participate in a story walk and more.

With warm weather anticipated, a spray zone and dunk tank are expected to be set up.

The Okanagan Skate Co. will host a skate competition, Fruitfest will be there to promote local farmers, several bands will start hitting the stage at noon and a kids bicycle parade is scheduled for 2 p.m.

The Canada Day Society Committee took the event to city council Monday, June 13 to make a request for assistance.

Requests include tables, chairs and an event trailer, parks’ employees available for any emergencies, portable toilets, traffic control, and a permit for entertainment.

Council waived the usual two-week waiting period to discuss what was presented due to time constraints for the event. A further $1,500 for traffic control and another $1,000 to rent port-a-potties for the event was agreed on by council. The city is already contributing $10,000 towards the festivities, which do not includ fireworks this year.

Mayor Victor Cumming and councillors Brian Quiring and Kelly Fehr were absent from the meeting.

Coun. Teresa Durning was acting mayor for the meeting.

The society is also asking for support from the public as they need volunteers, musicians and Fruitfest contributors.

