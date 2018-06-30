Festivals Kelowna president Richard Groves and executive director Renata Mills wrap themselves in the flag during the announcement of preparations for this year’s Canada Day festival slated for downtown on Sunday. —Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News.

Canada Day eh? Eat ribs, go bike riding and enjoy entertainment in the Okanagan

Join in the festivities in Kelowna, Penticton, Lake Country and other cities in the region

It’s hard to complete after last year’s celebrations of the big 150, but as Canada turns 151 we wanted to showcase our top five picks of the unique happenings around the Okanagan.

1. Canada Day in Kelowna is a day-long event. The festival is centred around Waterfront Park. Watch the fireworks show at 10:30 tomorrow night. Dog agility performances will also be held throughout the day. Visit Festival Kelowna’s website for details on the event lineup.

2. Canada Day also coincides with West Kelowna’s Westside Daze. With the 40th anniversary of the Westside Museum, the event will feature the community’s pioneers.

3. If you’re feeling more active, take a cycling tour on the KVR trestles. The one-day event starts at Chute Lake or Glen Fir, depending on the length of your ride and finishes in Penticton. For more information visit www.okanagantrestlestour.com.

4. Sample different flavours at this year’s RibFest in Penticton. The event runs to July 2 at Okanagan Lake Park. Don’t miss out on the entertainment and kid’s activities.

5. Enjoy a pancake breakfast in Lake Country for Canada Day, followed by full-stage entertainment and tent exhibits.

