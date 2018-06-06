Canada Day fireworks return to Vernon

People gather at Kin Beach to watch the Canada Day fireworks in 2017. The popular event returns July 1 with Craftsman Collision being the title sponsor for the third straight year. (Morning Star file photo)

Canada Day will again go out with a bang in Vernon.

Craftsman Collision is proud to announce its return for a third year as title sponsor of the 2018 Canada Day Fireworks display to be presented July 1 on Okanagan Lake.

The display will be the spectacular grand finale of Canada Day celebrations and will be held off Kin Beach. Viewing can be done near the beach, Paddlewheel Park, up on Bella Vista Road, the Commonage and Bench Row Road.

The show will again be choreographed and synced to music which will be broadcast on Beach Radio.

“We love getting involved in local communities,” said Craftsman Collision CEO Rick Hatswell. “As an all-Canadian company born and raised in B.C., and with a particularly large presence in the Okanagan, we are especially delighted to be sponsoring a major event that celebrates Canada Day.”

Added Jolene Grigg, Craftsman Collision Vernon manager: “Our goal has always been to brighten our customers’ days. So why not brighten the night a little as well?”

Spectators on Kin Beach will be able to hear the music broadcast directly, but if you’re viewing from other areas, please use the radio. Listening via Internet/cell phone will not be in sync with the fireworks.

The fireworks will Begin at 10:30 p.m. from four barges set a safe distance from Kin Beach.

“Pets and alcohol are not allowed on any of the public beaches,” said fireworks supervisor Terry Schmauder. “RCMP, along with Vernon Search and Rescue, will be on hand to maintain safe distances for all watercraft.”

The show is, as always. wind dependent, but will go ahead rain or shine unless winds create unsafe conditions.

“If that occurs, we will delay and wait up to 11 p.m. to start the show,” said Schmauder. “Should the winds not subside, we will try again the following evening.”

The volunteers organizing the event, the North Okanagan Canada Day Committee, thank Craftsman Collision and acknowledge additional funding support from the Government of Canada as well as the City of Vernon. They offer special thanks to Dave at Anchors Aweigh Barge and Marine Services for the in-kind donation of barges for the show, to Vernon Volkswagen for its ongoing support, and to Inner Space Watersports for contributing a group of divers to remove any submerged debris around the firing site.

The committee asks spectators to keep the public spaces clean by using all available garbage bins and/or by packing out any garbage, bottles, drinking glasses or other materials. Bringing a plastic bag or two can help store and remove any extra trash.

Volunteers will pitch in with clean-up duties the evening of the event and following morning for any litter that does get left behind.

The committee also thanks the residents of Okanagan Lake and surrounding area for tremendous support and shoreline cleanup of last year’s event.

“The fireworks are a local, regional and national celebration, and we ask for everyone to pitch in wherever they can,” said Schmauder. “We are confident that the residents and spectators will once again make this a wonderful celebration of Canada’s birthday.”

Anyone wishing to help with the cleanup process this year is asked to email nocds.1867@gmail.com, or to call 250-549-0076.