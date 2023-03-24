President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are greeted by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, second from right, and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, left, at Rideau Cottage, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Ottawa, Canada. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are greeted by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, second from right, and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, left, at Rideau Cottage, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Ottawa, Canada. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Canada facing fresh U.S. pressure to agree to review cross-border mining toxins

White House expected to push for a reference, which allows both governments input into the process

President Joe Biden is expected to add today to the pressure on Canada for a bilateral investigation into toxic mining runoff in a key cross-border watershed.

Activists, experts and Indigenous leaders in both Canada and the U.S. want an investigation into toxins from B.C. mining operations they say have been polluting the Kootenay River basin for decades.

The “reference,” as it’s known, would be overseen by the International Joint Commission, a bilateral body established by the Boundary Waters Treaty of 1909.

Both countries must agree to a reference — and Canada has been reluctant, despite pressure from Indigenous groups, conservationists and even the U.S. State Department.

Erin Sexton, a University of Montana research scientist who specializes in Canada-U.S. transboundary rivers, calls Canada’s reticence “confounding.”

Sexton says the White House will push for a reference, which she calls an ideal way to address the issue, since it allows both governments to have input into the process.

READ MORE: Get tough with Canada over cross-border mining contaminants, First Nations tell U.S.

EnvironmentFederal PoliticsminingUSA

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Health Minister Dix acknowledges death of former MP in visit to Kelowna
Next story
Rain helps end Vernon dust advisory

Just Posted

Thompson-Okanagan athletes make their way to the floor at Kal Tire Place during the opening ceremonies of the B.C. Winter Games Thursday night, March 23, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Let the games begin: B.C. Winter Games in Greater Vernon officially underway

Vernon’s Barrita Durward (second froml left) hosts her 14th annual Valentines For Mexico gala Friday, March 24. The event at the Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre is a sellout, and will raise funds for Durward’s ongoing orphanage prevention project in Mexico, as well as for her immediate family member Candria Krykwo (right), who is battling Stage 4 ovarian cancer. (Conritubed photos)
Vernon fundraiser a night for four

A week-long dust advisory for Vernon has been declared over as of March 24. (Morning Star - file photo)
Rain helps end Vernon dust advisory

Donia Strand and Elizabeth Eckert made a presentation to the Regional District of North Okanagan board of directors about their concerns about off-leash and at-large dogs at on-leash parks Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (Black Press file photo)
Women present dog control concerns to North Okanagan directors