The Canada Food Guide was updated in January for the first time since 2007. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

Canada Food Guide makes groceries too expensive: poll

Survey suggests low-income families are particularly feeling the pressure

The new Canada Food Guide recommendations make paying for groceries more challenging, a new poll suggests.

The survey, released Wednesday by the Angus Reid Institute, suggests four in 10 Canadians believe following the diet guidelines is simply unaffordable.

Low-income families are particularly feeling the pressure. More than half of Canadians (55 per cent) who had an annual household income below $50,000 say they have chosen less healthy options because of the cost.

Lower-income people are also four times more likely to have used a food bank in the past year, according to the poll.

The price of groceries is expected to rise, meanwhile, and households can expect to pay $400 more for their bill this year.

READ MORE: New Canada Food Guide nixes portion sizes, promotes plant-based proteins

The food guide is the second most requested government document, after income tax forms, because of its value for schools and creating nutrition plans for kids. But less than half of Canadians (44 per cent) believe it’s valuable to them personally.

Most people (61 per cent) said they’re confused about what they should be eating because information about diets is constantly changing.

The Canada Food Guide was updated in January, for the first time since 2007.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Pay $50,000 for water or leave,’ B.C. First Nation tells non-member residents
Next story
RDNO promotes Kal Lake balance

Just Posted

RDNO promotes Kal Lake balance

North Okanagan directors trying to balance preseving drinking water quality and recreation on lake

Coldstream swimmer gets Parapan Am Games nod

Jacob Brayshaw, 16, named to Canadian team that will compete in Lima, Peru this August.

Vernon chews on homlessness, attainable housing strategies

Multi-page report with recommendations submitted to Vernon council

Massage fundraiser to help Vernon man battling cancer

This is the second fundraiser Jennifer Burton has organized in support of her brother-in-law, Carlos Thomas.

Pigs make special appearance at Armstrong Extreme Rodeo

Vernon Search and Rescue benefit from pig auction

B.C. North Coast residents to Ottawa: ‘We can’t make a living fishing’

Lax Kw’alaams mayor, Prince Rupert biologist speak to standing committee on Fisheries and Oceans

Man dies on Sunshine Coast after police try to arrest him

Police watchdog notified after police responded to a report of a suspected fraud at a bank

Widow evicted from home on Westbank First Nation land after husband dies

A 64-year-old woman will have to move from her home on WFN lands

Judge admits contested documents into B.C. child bride trial

Crown prosecutors sought the admission of fundamentalist Mormon records into child removal case

Erosion prompts evacuation alert along Shuswap creek

Fears grow as Newsome Creek rises and continues to erode its banks

West of Hell brings progressive thrash metal to Kelowna

West of Hell will be in Kelowna April 24

Fred Skeleton Theatre Company brings virtual world to life in new play

The Nether will be presented April 18 to 27

U.S. court wrongly took money from 9/11 widow and daughter

The 7-0 decision ends a decade-long dispute between a probate court and Carolyne Hynes

B.C. criminal casino cash-outs fail to turn up in independent audit

Cheques show ‘no systemic pattern’ of money laundering at River Rock Casino

Most Read