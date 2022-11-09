Canada ‘has become the place that can’t get anything done,’ Pierre Poilievre tells B.C. crowd

Conservative leader talks inflation, housing and red tape during first official speech in B.C.

Anita Huberman, president of Surrey Board of Trade, and Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre in Surrey on Tuesday (Nov. 8). (Photo: Surrey Board of Trade/ Facebook)

In his first official speech in B.C. since becoming the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, Pierre Poilievre focused on the impact that inflation is having on Canadians during a business luncheon in B.C. on Tuesday (Nov. 8).

Speaking to a sold-out crowd at a Surrey Board of Trade event, he said one-fifth of Canadians are skipping meals because they can’t afford groceries.

Furthermore, he told the crowd, young adults are having to live with their parents for longer, because they can’t afford to be out on their own.

“In the country with, I think, the fifth most land per capita of any nation on earth, we have more land where there’s no one than we have land where there is anyone and yet we can’t find a way to house all of our people,” Poilievere said, adding more homes need to be built throughout Canada.

Born and raised in Calgary, Poilievre has been a member of Parliament since 2004 and became the leader of the Conservative party in on Sept. 10, 2022.

He told the crowd in Surrey that Canada has become the “gatekeeper economy,” where the government stands in the way of people achieving their goals. He stated more needs to be done about getting projects built and removing the red tape.

“It’s feels a lot like our country has become the place that can’t get anything done.”

Anita Huberman is the president of the Surrey Board of Trade.

“We need the private sector to drive Canada’s economy and reduce red tape,” she said in a statement to the Now-Leader. “His goals around these items resonated with the Surrey Board of Trade.”

