Canada Post has issued a ‘red alert’ for the Central and North Okanagan. (File)

Canada Post issues ‘red alert,’ suspends mail delivery for Kelowna, Vernon, Lake Country

Canada Post issued the alert due to the weather

Canada Post has issued a “red alert” for its Central and North Okanagan service regions, suspending mail service for the day.

In light of the severe weather conditions, Canada Post has deemed it unsafe to deliver mail for Kelowna, Vernon, and Lake Country.

“A red service alert means that we are suspending delivery for the day and not sending our delivery agents out as the weather conditions have made it unsafe,” said Hayley Magermans, media relations with Canada Post.

“Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it is safe to do so. We would also like to remind Canadians to clear path home by clearing snow and ice from their walkways, stairs, and driveways.”

Environment Canada meteorologist Dave Wray said the Central Okanagan is expecting around 5-10 cm of snow today.

Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it’s safe to do so.

