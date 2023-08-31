(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Canada Post offering free mail forwarding for wildfire impacted British Columbians

Eligible residents have until Sept. 29 to register

  • Aug. 31, 2023 10:45 a.m.
  • News

Canada Post is offering eligible residents in B.C. free mailforwarding service for up to 12 months.

The postal service understands many British Columbians have been displaced by wildfires and cannot receive mail at home.

Eligible residents that have relocated to a community centre, shelter, hotel or motel will receive information on mail forwarding options in the coming days.

Residents impacted by wildfires in the following postal codes are eligible for this offer: V0E, V0K, V0N, V1P, V1V, V1W, V1X, V1Y, V1Z, V4T and V4V.

Registration for the free service is open at canadapost.ca/mailforwarding until Sept. 29.

Residents impacted by wildfires that have already purchased mail forwarding service can call Canada Post Customer Service to request a refund.

READ MORE: VIDEO: ‘Nothing left’: West Kelowna resident reveals shocking wildfire damage

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Canada Post

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trans kids in ‘life-or-death situation’ under new policies: feds
Next story
West Kelowna wildfire grows despite rainy weather

Just Posted

Vernon saw 513 calls for overdose and drug poisoning in 2022, according to BC Emergency Health Services data. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Talking circle, film mark Overdose Awareness Day in North Okanagan

Amy Ratcliffe
Police search for woman missing from Vernon

(NexusBC photo)
Free workshop helps senior Vernon drivers stay behind the wheel

Spallumcheen’s Caedon Bellmann, playing goal in 2022-23 for the Northumberland Stars of Ontario’s Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League, will being his professional career in Sweden. (Contributed)
Spallumcheen goalie studying Swedish