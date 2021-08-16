Canada Post temporarily suspends delivery to Spallumcheen

Organization keeps safety of employees in mind due to poor air quality; Logan Lake also affected

Canada Post is temporarily cancelling delivery service to Spallumcheen as a result of poor air quality due to wildfires. (File photo)

The Township of Spallumcheen is one of two Interior municipalities having its mail delivery interrupted Monday, Aug. 16.

Canada Post said Spallumcheen and Logan Lake will not have delivery service due to continued poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke.

“The safety of our employees is our number one priority,” said Canada Post on its website. “We continue to assess the situation and delivery will resume once it is deemed safe to do so.”

B.C. Wildfires 2021Canada Post