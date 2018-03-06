Curling Canada ‏

Canada takes the win at junior curling championship

Langley’s Tyler Tardi and his rink edged Norway 8-7 in an extra end

Canadian skips Tyler Tardi and Kaitlyn Jones both earned wins Tuesday to stay in the playoff picture at the World Junior Curling Championships.

Tardi and his rink from Langley, B.C., edged Norway 8-7 in an extra end in the afternoon draw to improve to 4-2 while Jones (5-1) and her Halifax team downed Russia 9-6 in her only match of the day.

RELATED: Langley/Royal City team takes BC Junior Men’s Curling Championship final

Canada’s men’s team, which began Tuesday’s draws with a 7-5 loss to China, is tied for second place with Switzerland and the United States.

Jones is in sole possession of second place behind Sweden (6-0) on the women’s side.

Round robin play continues through Thursday. The top four teams of each gender advance to playoffs.

The Canadian Press





