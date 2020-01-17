Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a memorial for the victims of the Ukrainian plane disaster in Iran this past week in Edmonton, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

Canada to give $25,000 to families of each Canadian who died in Iran plane crash

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also made it clear that Canada still expects Iran to compensate victims

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa will provide $25,000 to the families of the 57 Canadian citizens and 29 permanent residents who died when Iran shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet last week.

Trudeau says the money is intended to cover the cost of funeral arrangements or travel, which comes on top of an earlier commitment to waive fees and speed up processing times for visas for those affected by the tragedy.

Trudeau also made it clear that Canada still expects Iran to compensate victims, but that he knows families cannot wait any longer for support.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne is in Oman to meet with his Iranian counterpart, Javad Zarif, to talk about the shooting down of the Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, which killed 176 people last week.

READ MORE: At least 14 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

That meeting comes after Canada and four other countries with nationals aboard the downed airliner came up with a list of demands for Iran, which includes pressing that country to co-operate with the investigation.

The countries are also demanding that Iran punish those responsible and compensate the families of victims.

More to come.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. pair ordered to pay $55,000 for oil tank discovered four years after selling home
Next story
Oil and gas industry applauds top court’s dismissal of B.C.’s Trans Mountain case

Just Posted

Kal Rotary Club donates funds to fix up aging Vernon nature centre

Allan Brooks Nature Centre receives $45,000 for renovations from Kal Rotary Dream Auction

Vernon dusts off old grad dresses and tuxes for first ever Adult Prom

Literacy Society of North Okanagan “fun-raiser” brings back puffy sleeves and blue tuxedos

Our history in pictures

Vernon’s first home built in 1860s

Vernon City Hall now a pub

The building, built in 1903, is now where Marten Brewing Co. is

BX blaze sends woman to hospital

Firefighters rescue cat from early morning fire near Vernon

Fashion Fridays: Look your best this year

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Ethical errors proving costly for baseball

Paltry punishment, gag orders opposite of what’s needed; house cleaning, real justice in order

A Gardener’s Diary: Not too soon to think of spring in Vernon

Jocelyne Sewell gives advice on getting a leg up on gardening

LETTER: Worst customer service award goes to…

To the Editor, Worst customer service award: And the Winner is….. BC… Continue reading

LETTER: Beard can’t hide PM Trudeau’s soiled reputation

To the editor, The Prime Minister’s scruffy beard: Justin Trudeau recently reappeared… Continue reading

LETTER: Feds must invest to widen Trans-Canada

To the editor, After being closed for more than 19 hours, the… Continue reading

‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

The Nimpkish docked in Bella Coola on Jan.12 coated in a thick layer of ice

B.C. pair ordered to pay $55,000 for oil tank discovered four years after selling home

Judge says defendants breached contract, despite being unaware of tank until basement flooded

Canada to give $25,000 to families of each Canadian who died in Iran plane crash

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also made it clear that Canada still expects Iran to compensate victims

Most Read