Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (CPAC)

Canada to spend $2B more on procuring medical supplies for COVID-19 fight

Government has signed deals with three companies

Three companies have signed agreements to manufacture medical supplies for the COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday (March 31).

The deals will be funded by an extra $2 billion set aside by Canada to procure the necessary supplies, the Prime Minister said during his now-daily briefing from the steps of Rideau Cottage.

Thornhill Medical, Medicom and Spartan Biomedics have signed agreements to provide test kits, N95 masks and ventilators.

Trudeau said a further five companies have signed letters of intent and 3,000 companies have spoken with the feds.

READ MORE: Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes

More to come.

Coronavirus

World COVID-19 updates: Putin may be exposed; 30,000 prisoners released
Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19

