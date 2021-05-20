The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday, May 20 that current U.S.-Canada border restrictions will remain in place until June 21. (Dan Ferguson)

Canada-U.S. border closure extended another month until June 21

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security made the announcement Thursday morning

The Canada-U.S. border will not be reopening to non-essential traffic for at least another month, Department of Homeland Security officials say.

“To fight COVID-19 spread and protect our citizens, the U.S. is continuing restrictions on non-essential travel at land borders through June 21,” it announced Thursday in a tweet.

“We’re working closely with Canada and Mexico to safely ease restrictions as conditions improve.”

READ ALSO: No-quarantine cross-border COVID-19 vaccination trip OK with Ottawa

Since March of last year, the border has been closed to non-essential traffic, allowing only essential trade and travel to pass through.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau indicated that lifting travel restrictions more will be dependent on high vaccination rates and low COVID-19 community transmission.

“Before we get back to normal cases need to be under control and over 75 per cent of people need to be vaccinated for us to start loosening things in Canada.”

Trudeau confirmed the continued border closure Thursday.

READ MORE: U.S. border agency says COVID vax not essential; Canadians could be denied entry


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
