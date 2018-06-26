Canada-wide warrant issued for federal inmate believed to be in Vancouver

Police say Marcel Lawson breached a long-term supervision order relating to sex assault conviction

Ontario police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a federal inmate and believe he could be in Vancouver.

Marcel Lawson, convicted of sexual assault and interference, has breached his long-term supervision order, police said in a statement Tuesday.

Lawson is known to visit Toronto, Saskatoon and Vancouver.

He is described as an Indigenous man, 36 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 210 lbs.

He has short black hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo on his right forearm, depicting roses and a skull and the words “MATHU,” as well as a Canada flad and a koi fish tattooed on his left arm.

Anyone who has information on Lawson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad at 416-808-5900 or Crime Stoppers.

