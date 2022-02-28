People wait at OR Tambo’s airport in Johannesburg, South Africa’, Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

People wait at OR Tambo’s airport in Johannesburg, South Africa’, Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Canada’s eased travel testing requirements now in effect

Industry hosting news conference today to demand Ottawa remove all COVID-19 border restrictions

Eased border restrictions came into effect this morning, lifting the requirement for fully vaccinated travellers to take a pre-departure COVID-19 molecular test.

The federal government announced earlier this month that double-vaccinated air and land travellers no longer need to present a negative molecular test result, such as a PCR test before departure for Canada.

Unvaccinated children under 12 also no longer need to self-isolate upon return to the country, and Ottawa has lifted its blanket advisory against trips abroad.

Potentially cheaper and easier-to-access rapid antigen tests administered by a health professional remain mandatory for Canadians 12 and over who want to avoid quarantining at home for 10 days upon return to the country.

Industry groups continue to call for the elimination of testing requirements, with Association of Canadian Travel Agencies president Wendy Paradis saying rapid tests remain an “unnecessary barrier” to family and business travel.

The Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable has scheduled a news conference alongside medical representatives at the Calgary airport today to demand Ottawa remove all COVID-19 border restrictions, including the rapid test.

Air TravelCoronavirustravel

Previous story
Driver killed in Highway 3 crash near Keremeos
Next story
B.C. realtors criticize proposed cooling-off period for home buyers

Just Posted

The City of Vernon is removing six more cottonwood trees along the beach and parking area of Kin Beach Park starting Monday, Feb. 28. (Morning Star - file photo)
Trees being removed from Vernon beach

Patti Noonan enjoys the gooeyness of the Ultimate Canadian at Country Bakery during the ninth annual Armstrong Professional Grilled Cheese Sandwich competition Friday, Feb. 25. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Judges grilled at Armstrong pro sandwich event

Vernon artists Michelle Loughery and Brenda Ellis spearheaded a #People #Planet #Peace & #Paint event at the Sunflower Mural Loughery created in 2013 at the corner of 30th Street and Highway 6. The event was held Sunday, Feb. 27. (Patrick Vance photo)
WATCH: Sunflower shines over Vernon peace event

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Scotland’s national animal is the unicorn