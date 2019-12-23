Fabricator Mike Caldarino uses a grinder on a steel stairs being manufactured for a high school in Redmond, Wash., at George Third & Son Steel Fabricators and Erectors, in Burnaby, B.C., on March 29, 2018. Canada’s economy contracted slightly in October, with real gross domestic product down 0.1 per cent from September. Statistics Canada says that October’s decline in GDP was the first in eight months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canada’s GDP falls 0.1 per cent in October: Statcan

Statistics Canada says that October’s decline in GDP was the first in eight months

Canada’s economy contracted slightly in October, with real gross domestic product down 0.1 per cent from September.

Statistics Canada says that October’s decline in GDP was the first in eight months.

Economists had projected a flat GDP report for October compared with September, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Statistics Canada says the month included the biggest decline in retail trade since March 2016.

There were also declines in wholesale trade and manufacturing.

Those declines were only partly offset by an advance in the mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction sector as well as transportation and warehousing services.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Most’ Atlantic salmon in pen escape after fire at B.C. fish farm
Next story
After deadly crashes of marquee aircraft, Boeing CEO is out

Just Posted

Flipping flapjacks for Vernon’s less fortunate

Century 21 Executives Realty, and some local royalty, serve up breakfast for those in need

Local teams win B.C. Stick Curling Championships in Vernon

The competitions took place at the Vernon Curling Club Dec. 14-15

Procurement date set for expansion of Lumby’s Pat Duke Arena

Procurement will be open Feb. 1, 2020; the arena will be closed from March to September

Minivan gifted to Lake Country family after daughter’s diagnosis

The van, donated through Inspire Kindness Productions, will help with trips to Children’s Hospital

Okanagan Science Centre bring gifts of science for low-income families

Along with the Salvation Army, the centre will gift 62 one-year memberships to families in Vernon

Cute, fluffy, heartwarming: Here are B.C.’s top animal stories of 2019

From dogs to moose to cougars, here’s what caught our eye in 2019

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

Canada’s GDP falls 0.1 per cent in October: Statcan

Statistics Canada says that October’s decline in GDP was the first in eight months

Police watchdog investigating after Kelowna RCMP officer fires shots during traffic stop

A man has been arrested after he was admitted to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Sixty-nine Canadians giving up holidays to help with Australian wildfires

Record high temperatures, strong southerly winds are fanning more than 100 fires in New South Wales

UPDATE: CP Rail line re-opened after avalanche derailment in Glacier National Park

Seven cars derailed

Princeton neighbors keep up the decorating hilarity

Two weeks ago Princeton homeowners gave residents - and Black Press readers… Continue reading

‘Most’ Atlantic salmon in pen escape after fire at B.C. fish farm

21,000 salmon were in the pen when the fire broke out

‘Wexit’ should heed pitfalls faced by other separatist movements: experts

Western Canadian grievances largely centre on a perceived federal animus toward the oil and gas sector

Most Read