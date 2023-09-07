Canada’s largest outdoor climbing competition coming to Kelowna boulders

Rock the Blocs, hosted by the Okanagan Bouldering Society is coming to the Boulderfields Sept. 9-10

The Okanagan Bouldering Society is hosting Rock the Blocs on Sept. 9-10, for the ninth year. (@okanaganboulderingsociety/Instagram)

An event taking place above Kelowna is going to rock your socks off — so that you can squeeze them into some climbing shoes.

The Okanagan Bouldering Society is hosting Rock the Blocs, a rock climbing festival in the Boulderfields, located at along the KVR, near Kelowna.

The event features Canada’s largest outdoor climbing competition on Saturday, Sept. 9, in addition to a weekend full of outdoor activities.

The competition will have categories for people who are beginners all the way to experts.

Festivities will be taking place around the competition including games, teaching and training sessions, silly challenges, raffles and a Queer Intro to Bouldering event, hosted by Queer Climbing Kelowna.

This festival got its start in 2013 as a way for local developers to engage the bouldering community and share one of the largest and best climbing areas in the world.

The event is a fundraiser for the bouldering society and while registration is free, people are encouraged to donate what they can in order to keep the park pristine.

People are able to park and camp up at the Boulderfields for Rock the Blocs, but are encouraged to carpool as much as possible as parking will be limited.

All people are welcome at the event whether you plan on competing, watching or helping out.

To learn more and register visit okanaganboulderingsociety.org.

