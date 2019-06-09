Canada’s military spies can collect, share info on Canadians, directive says

Data may be kept and used to support authorized defence intelligence operations

A newly disclosed federal directive says Canada’s military spies can collect and share information about Canadian citizens — including material gathered by chance — as long as it supports a legitimate investigation.

The prospect of defence intelligence agents having personal data about Canadians worries civil-liberties advocates because it is unclear just how much is collected incidentally from the vast reaches of cyberspace.

The directive to National Defence employees and members of the Canadian Forces says any information collected about Canadians must have a “direct and immediate relationship” to a military operation or activity.

But it also warns that ”emerging technologies and capabilities” are increasing the possibility that such Canadian information will be inadvertently scooped up, giving rise to privacy considerations when sifting through open sources like social-media feeds.

The directive says data about Canadians, whether collected intentionally or not, may be kept and used to support authorized defence intelligence operations.

The Canadian Press recently obtained a copy of the eight-page, August 2018 directive, ”Guidance on the Collection of Canadian Citizen Information,” through the Access to Information Act.

READ ALSO: CSIS collected info on peaceful groups, but only in pursuit of threats, says watchdog

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ottawa announces $13 million for Canada’s coastal habitats on World Oceans Day

Just Posted

Down under: Aussie football comes to the Okanagan

Vernon and Penticton teams joined forces at the Kelowna Cup

Rotary honours top North Okanagan high school athletes

Sixth annual Rotary North Okanagan High School Athletic Awards handed out

Caetani Cultural Centre announces new music festival for Vernon

Inaugural festival to take place Saturday, July 20

Needle and knife allegedly found during elementary school field trip

Parents outraged after finding out grade 3 students were allegedly instructed to pick up garbage near Kin Beach without their permission

Sponsors Join KidSport Team

Space is still available for more golfers

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Victoria councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

Canadian Taxpayers Federation director argues events honouring military are worth the money

B.C. mom starts support group to amplify voices of families facing daycare shortage

Amanda Burnett, founder of Waitlisted Project BC, shares parents’ stories about childcare struggles

Ottawa announces $13 million for Canada’s coastal habitats on World Oceans Day

Federal government says the money to fund 24 projects under the Coastal Restoration Fund

Greater share of recent immigrants landing jobs even as Canada welcomes more

After economic slowdown last winter the unemployment rate has hovered near 40-year lows

Domesticated pigeon at Okanagan SPCA looking for new home

Plenty of interest has been shown for Audubon the friendly pigeon

B.C.’s Jordyn Huitema about to live out childhood dream by playing at World Cup

Related goals include playing for the women’s national team and earning Olympic gold

Average carbon-tax rebates are lagging federal estimates, data suggests

Canada Revenue Agency said in May about 97 per cent of eligible families had applied for rebates

B.C. sculptor depicts epic eagle battle in latest piece that took 2,500 hours

Clasped in one of the raptor’s talons is each one’s desire: a living venomous diamondback rattlesnake

Most Read