Allison Jakeway does testing at the RBC Training Ground National Final. (James Park/Special to The News)

Allison Jakeway does testing at the RBC Training Ground National Final. (James Park/Special to The News)

Canada’s next Olympian may be hiding in the Okanagan and RBC is determined to find them

RBC Training Ground comes to Kelowna on Jan. 28

Canada’s next Olympic athlete could be living in the Okanagan, and RBC Training Ground is on a mission to find them.

On Jan. 28, athletes ages 14 to 25 will be lacing up at UBCO in Kelowna for the RBC Qualifying round.

Registration is still open for the testing if you, or someone you know, has the potential to be an Olympic athlete.

Athletes are tested on speed, strength, power and endurance.

The top 100 athletes from across Canada will be asked to compete in the finals.

The Training Ground is used to recruit promising athletes to 12 National Sport Organizations.

  • Boxing Canada
  • Canoe Kayak Canada
  • Climbing Canada
  • Cycling Canada
  • Freestyle Canada
  • Luge Canada
  • Rowing Canada
  • Rugby Canada
  • Speed Skating Canada
  • Triathlon Canada
  • Volleyball Canada
  • Wrestling Canada

The event is free and open to anyone who is willing to sweat a little on their journey to becoming an Olympian. If you can’t make the Kelowna event, qualifiers will also be held in Victoria on Feb. 11 and Vancouver on April 16. A full schedule of the Canada-wide search and more information is available at rbctrainingground.ca.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaOlympicswinter olympics

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
’There’s good housing and bad’: B.C.’s fast-tracked permitting plan draws environmentalist’s concern
Next story
Nominations sought ahead of Okanagan Indian Band election

Just Posted

The Vernon Men’s Slo-Pitch League is looking to resume operations in 2023. The league hasn’t played since COVID. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon softball league seeking teams, players

The Okanagan Indian Band is holding a meeting of eligible electors on February 16, 2023, for the purpose of nominating candidates ahead of the March 30 election. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Nominations sought ahead of Okanagan Indian Band election

Zack Brandson (left) and Luke Rishaug (centre, white) of the North Okanagan Knights try to create havoc in front of Summerland goalie Ben Lewis with Steam defenceman Cole Waldbilling (91) and Jacob Rausch helping out. The Steam scored four unanswered goals for a 4-2 win over the hometown Knights in KIJHL action Tuesday, Jah. 17, at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre. (Tanya Seibel photo)
Summerland Steam rally to double North Okanagan Knights

The Regional District of North Okanagan directors will discuss the possibility of transferring the community of the North Westside from the Regional District of Central Okanagan to its own boundaries Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (rew.ca photo)
Should Westside join North Okanagan? Directors discuss possibility