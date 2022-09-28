Canada’s oldest Indigenous publishing company in Penticton helps survivors ‘reconnect’

There is content in this article about residential schools that may be triggering to some readers.

Theytus Books, the oldest Indigenous publishing company in Canada, located in Penticton, B.C., provides an opportunity for First Nations people to have their stories told, and to learn and connect to their history.

Ann Doyon, educator with Theytus Books at the En’owkin Center, said that having access to books in Indigenous language and from an Indigenous perspective is important for knowledge transfer.

In Salish, “theytus” means “preserving for the sake of handing down.”

“It’s very important for us to be able to tell our own history and our own stories , from the Indigenous viewpoint, especially when dealing with Canadian history, colonization, and the plethora of what has happened to our people.”

She said that survivors of the ’60s scoop’ residential schools, were disconnected from their culture and now have a desire to reconnect with their heritage and learn Indigenous history.

“There’s a hunger for our culture, our language, our ways… having these books helps people on their journey to reconnect,” said Doyon.

She said that taking control of your own education is beautiful and powerful, and is proud to work with the Indigenous Center, where she is able to help people reconnect with their history.

More information about Theytus Books is available online at theytus.com. The En’owkin Center, in Penticton, is hosting a series of events throughout the month of September. More information is available at enowkincenter.ca.

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience. Non-emergency calls to The Indian Residential Schools Survivors Society can be directed to 1-800-721-0066.

