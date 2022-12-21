Ukrainian nationals fleeing the ongoing war in Ukraine, left, arrive in Montreal, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Canada’s population experienced a surprise boom in the third quarter, increasing at the fastest quarterly rate since 1957. The federal agency is attributing the boom to a rise in non-permanent residents, including work permit holders and refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Ukrainian nationals fleeing the ongoing war in Ukraine, left, arrive in Montreal, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Canada’s population experienced a surprise boom in the third quarter, increasing at the fastest quarterly rate since 1957. The federal agency is attributing the boom to a rise in non-permanent residents, including work permit holders and refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Canada’s population growing faster than it has in decades: StatCan

Statistics Canada says the country’s population grew by 362,453 people between July and October

As 2022 draws to a close, Canada’s population has already grown more than in any other year since Confederation.

Statistics Canada says the country’s population grew by 362,453 people, or 0.9 per cent, between July and October alone.

The federal agency is attributing that to a rise in non-permanent residents, including work-permit holders and people fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

That influx of people over the three-month period was more than the total population growth of 350,000 in all of 2011.

And it was the fastest single-quarter growth rate since the second quarter of 1957.

At that time, there was a postwar baby boom happening, as well as an influx of refugees after the 1956 Hungarian Revolution.

RELATED: Record share of Canadians are immigrants or permanent residents, census shows

RELATED: 2021 census shows number of seniors over 85 expected to triple in next 25 years

Canada PopulationCensus

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Water break floods, freezes Vernon street
Next story
Chilliwack grandma loses all her Christmas money in crypto scam

Just Posted

A water break flooded the 4100 block of 25th Avenue early Wednesday, Dec. 21. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Water break floods, freezes Vernon street

Krysta Vanderkroft
Not missing: Vernon woman reaches out to newspaper

(Jad Warde/Facebook)
Morning Start: Winter Solstice

It was a record-breaking year for the North Okanagan Valley Gleaners, as they produced and shipped more than 13 million servings of food overseas to feed the world’s hungry. (File photo)
Record-smashing year for North Okanagan Valley Gleaners

Pop-up banner image