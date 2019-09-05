Sharyn Laughlin and Denis Dudley, an Ottawa couple who were trapped in the Bahamas as Hurricane Dorian struck, are shown in a handout photo. A Montreal-area woman says her parents and their friends are safe after riding out Hurricane Dorian in the attic of a home in the Bahamas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Kristin Dudley MANDATORY CREDIT

Canadian couples trapped in Bahamas during Hurricane Dorian are safe: daughter

70-year-olds Sharyn Laughlin and Denis Dudley are expected to be evacuated via helicopter later today

A Montreal-area woman says her parents and their friends are safe after riding out Hurricane Dorian in the attic of a home in the Bahamas.

Kristin Dudley said in a brief phone conversation that she was able to speak to her father via satellite phone earlier today and he confirmed all four Ottawa residents are alive and well.

She said her 70-year-old parents Sharyn Laughlin and Denis Dudley, as well as their friends, are expected to be evacuated via helicopter later today.

Dudley hadn’t heard from her parents since Sunday, as they and their two friends were taking refuge in the attic of a house on Great Abaco Island in the northern Bahamas during the massive Category 5 storm.

She said the water had already burst through the main floor of the home, and she worried for their safety.

The storm caused widespread devastation across the northern Bahamas, as sustained winds of 295 kilometres per hour ripped off roofs, bowled over cars and sent floodwaters rushing into people’s homes.

Dudley said Wednesday she needed to leave her phone line open but took to social media to thank the public for their prayers and messages of support.

“It means the world to us,” she wrote on Facebook.

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian headed to the Maritimes, Quebec

— With a file from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. conference looks at how First Nations can be involved in cannabis industry
Next story
Abortion, same-sex marriage fights feed cynicism: ex-Liberal Philpott

Just Posted

Lane closures coming on Highway 97 at 48th Avenue

Overnight construction work expected to begin Monday, Sept. 16

Smooth sailing at public hearing for ‘rural’ Vernon’s first pot shop

If RDNO OKs Squires Four’s cannabis retail store, it advances to the province for approval

United Way invests $150K for Okanagan fostered youth to go to post-secondary

The Youth Futures Education Fund helps former foster kids pursue post-secondary educations

2 detained by Vernon RCMP for ‘very real’ looking paintball gun

Two men were detained, issued a verbal warning for paintball gun, weapons complaint

Tractor on fire in Enderby

Firefighters are on scene, more information to come

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian headed to the Maritimes, Quebec

Canadian Hurricane Centre says storm expected this weekend as Category 1 or strong tropical storm

B.C. conference looks at how First Nations can be involved in cannabis industry

Some First Nations are dead set against it, while some see economic growth opportunities

B.C.’s police watchdog investigating Kamloops crash involving alleged speeder

Motorcyclist allegedly speeding crashed shortly after a Mountie activated his lights and siren

$8.87 million for mental health programs, resources in B.C. schools

Provincial funding available to all 60 B.C. school districts

Former B.C. Mountie charged with seven counts of breach of trust

BC Prosecution Service announced the charges have been approved

Summerland Steam to play exhibition games on weekend

Junior B team to face Osoyoos Coyotes on Friday and Saturday

Crews tackling multiple ‘spot-sized’ fires near Princeton, Merritt

Spot-sized wildfires measure less than 0.01 hectares or 10 x 10 meters

South Okanagan crews battling multiple wildfires from lightning strikes

Most of the fires are listed as spot-sized, meaning less than 0.01 hectares in size or 10 x 10 meters

Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

Most Read