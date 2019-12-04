Canadian families could pay nearly $500 more for food in 2020: report

Canadian families could pay an extra $487 for food next year, according to a report released by two universities Wednesday.

The report, which is released jointly by the Dalhousie University and the University of Guelph, found an average family of four will pay $12,667 for food next year, a two to four per cent increase from 2019.

The biggest spike is expected in meat products, which is expected to increase in price by four to six per cent. The cost of fruit could go up by 1.5 to 3.5 per cent, dairy by one to three per cent, bakery items by zero to two per cent, and the cost of seafood, vegetables and eating out are all expected to go up two to four per cent.

According to researchers, the increases will make it even harder for families to afford food.

“Already, one in eight Canadian households is food insecure,” said Simon Somogyi of the Gordon S. Lang School of Business and Economics, the Univesrity of Guelph lead researcher. “With wage growth stagnant, Canadians aren’t making more money, but they still have to eat.”

The report found food prices increases in B.C., Manitoba, Quebec and Prince Edward Island are expected to be higher than the national average, while Alberta, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia are expected to hit below the average increase.

Researchers are confident on the accuracy of their prediction, as this is the 10th year of the annual report. Last year, their estimate for rising food prices was within $23, overall, of their expected $411 increase.

