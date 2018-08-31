Lethbridge Hurricanes player Ryan Vandervlis (left) is seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cindy Adachi, Lethbridge Hurricanes

Canadian hockey player leaving hospital two months after campfire explosion

Lethbridge Hurricanes forward Ryan Vandervlis, burned in campfire incident, tweets he will be released from hospital.

An Alberta player with the Western Hockey League who was seriously burned while hanging out at a backyard firepit has tweeted he will be released from a Calgary hospital today.

Ryan Vandervlis of the Lethbridge Hurricanes says in a post on Twitter that he will be discharged from Foothills Medical Centre this afternoon.

Vandervlis was with a group of young men in June who had gathered around a firepit as part of a pre-wedding celebration when a substance was placed in the fire, resulting in burns to half his body.

Two others were also burned but have since been released from hospital.

Vandervlis writes in his post that he still has a “long road ahead.”

He says the love and support that he and his family received has been “overwhelming and humbling.”

Related: Canadian hockey player burned by campfire out of coma

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Worst may almost be over for 2018 B.C. wildfire season
Next story
South Okanagan family still reeling from son’s overdose death

Just Posted

Vernon woman wings way to grand prize in VJH Foundation online raffle

Top three winners in raffle receive plane tickets, skis, jewelry gift certificate

Thousands flock to Day 2 of Armstrong IPE

Attendance up over opening day Wednesday; 119th annual Armstrong fair runs through Sunday

Vernon writer, former undercover officer, pens novel based on experiences

Lawrence Ricketts released his debut novel The Third Law in June.

Vernon mayoral candidate takes heat for old ‘nazi’ comment

Vernon mayoral candidate Darrin Taylor took some heat of his own this week.

Free bus programs announced for Vernon families

Both new programs are effective beginning Saturday, Sept. 1.

Two sons lost to the opioid crisis, a mother calls for change

A Kelowna mother fights to stop the harm as Aug. 31 marks Overdose Awareness Day.

B.C. government sets goals as kids head back to school in September

The B.C. Teachers’ Federation has blamed a shortage of teachers and specialists for causing disruptions in the last school year.

Canadian hockey player leaving hospital two months after campfire explosion

Lethbridge Hurricanes forward Ryan Vandervlis, burned in campfire incident, tweets he will be released from hospital.

No deal yet as NAFTA renegotiation talks turn bitter at critical stage

Freeland, Lighthizer reconvene in Washington as NAFTA talks reach critical stage

A look at the Canadian Football League at the halfway mark

It’s Labour Day in the CFL, and for many, the unofficial start of the season.

South Okanagan family still reeling from son’s overdose death

Lezard and Ward are still reeling after their son, Aaron, overdosed from fentanyl

Jason Kenney criticizes federal judges on Trans Mountain pipeline case

Federal judges out of touch in Trans Mountain pipeline expansion case, says Kenney

Updated: Notley pulling Alberta out of federal climate plan after pipeline decision

Notley is also saying Trudeau must call an emergency session of Parliament

European coaches impressed with Okanagan soccer skill

Vernon once again hosted the highly qualified coaches of European Football School.

Most Read