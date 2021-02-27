Dr. Alika Lafontaine practices anesthesia in Grande Prairie, Alberta. (Marni Kagan/CMA)

Canadian Medical Association nominates first Indigenous president-elect

Dr. Alika Lafontaine has Anishinaabe, Cree, Metis and Pacific Islander ancestry

The Canadian Medical Association has nominated its first Indigenous president-elect.

Dr. Alika Lafontaine of Grand Prairie, Alta., is set to be confirmed as the CMA’s president-elect at an annual general meeting in August.

The association’s presidency is rotated among the provinces, and Alberta’s doctors chose Lafontaine, who has Anishinaabe, Cree, Metis and Pacific Islander ancestry.

The CMA says he was born in Treaty 4 territory in southern Saskatchewan.

The association notes that Lafontaine co-led the Indigenous Health Alliance from 2013 to 2017, a “health transformation project” involving 150 First Nations and several national health organizations.

Once Lafontaine’s nomination is ratified at the August meeting, he will officially become president-elect.

His presidency is set to begin in August 2022.

