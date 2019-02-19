Canadian singing legend returns to Vernon

Something about the North Okanagan agrees with Canadian singing/songwriting legend Murray McLauchlan.

The man behind such classics as Whispering Rain, Farmer’s Song and Down by the Henry Moore returns to Vernon’s Performing Arts Centre Monday, June 17, starting at 7:30 p.m., a Shantero Productions presentation.

McLauchlan is one of Canada’s most highly regarded singer/songwriters, and with good cause. Over a 45-year career, he has released 19 albums and been awarded 11 Junos. His songs are now considered Canadian standards.

RELATED: Meet the man down by the Henry Moore

McLauchlan performed solo at the PAC in October 2015, and was back in Vernon two years later with Lunch At Allen’s a quartet consisting of McLauchlan, Ian Thomas, Cindy Church and Marc Jordan.

Until recently Murray’s touring had been restricted to Lunch At Allen’s, whose members also include Ian Thomas, Marc Jordan and Cindy Church. But with the release earlier this year of his critically acclaimed Love Can’t Tell Time, he’s back on the road treating concert goers to a seamless blend of old and new.

RELATED: Reliving hits from the past two decades

Tickets for McLauchlan’s show in Vernon go on sale Friday, March 1.

McLauchlan is also a painter, author, actor, radio host and he’s been bestowed an Honourary Doctor of Laws and appointed to The Order of Canada.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.