Canadian Tire jumpstarts new Vernon playground

Ground broken on new inclusive playground to be house at Marshall Field in Okanagan Landing

City of Vernon and Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities representatives break ground Thursday, July 29, on the new Jumpstart Charities inclusive playground at Marshall Field. Doing the digging are (back row, from left): Steve Roch, Angelina D’Amico, Jean Sebastien Levesque, Jenna D’Amico, Carmina Barone, Jack D’Amico (local associate dealer), Brian Quiring (Vernon acting mayor), Erik Mustonen (Vernon parks planner), Mark Corson, Laurie Holton, Glenn Breugom, Theresa Larsen. Front (from left): Grason Walker, Breven Walker, Josh Walker. (City of Vernon photo)

Ground for a new Vernon playground in Okanagan Landing has been broken.

The City of Vernon and Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities representatives broke ground for a Jumpstart Inclusive Playground to be added to Marshall Field.

“What an exciting moment to be part of,” said acting mayor Brian Quiring. “This new playground is going to be a game-changer, providing a safe and enjoyable space for children of all abilities to stay active, explore, and play without boundaries.

“On behalf of the city, thank you to Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities and local associate dealer Jack D’Amico for the generous donation of the Jumpstart Inclusive Playground and the kindness you’ve shown for families across the Greater Vernon area.”

The playground will help provide kids of all abilities the opportunity to develop social, motor and cognitive skills through casual play.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, spaces for safe outdoor play will be critical to helping youth rebuild their mental and physical health while strengthening confidence to achieve their goals in school, sports, and life,” said Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities president Scott Fraser.

The Marshall Field location will support sibling play during soccer, be beneficial for a new daycare that will be constructed adjacent to Laker’s Clubhouse and activate the park through the summer. Construction of the playground is anticipated to be complete this fall.

This gift is part of Jumpstart’s Inclusive Play Project, a five-year fundraising commitment from Canadian Tire Corporation focused on inclusive infrastructure and programming, to help give Canadian kids of all abilities access to sport and play.

With support and funding from local associate Canadian Tire dealer Jack D’Amico, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities is contributing the professionally-designed inclusive playground and the rubber surface that the playground will sit on.

The city’s contribution to the project includes the site and site preparation, accessibility upgrades including paved walkways, bathroom upgrades and facilities around the playground, playground inspection, maintenance and annual reporting.

