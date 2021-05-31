This is a 3D rendering of a Canadian Tire Jumpstart Inclusive Playground, which the City of Vernon has been awareded and will be located at Marshall Field Park. (Submitted)

This is a 3D rendering of a Canadian Tire Jumpstart Inclusive Playground, which the City of Vernon has been awareded and will be located at Marshall Field Park. (Submitted)

Canadian Tire selects Vernon for inclusive playground

Jumpstart Charities will donate inclusive playground to be located at Marshall Field Park for kids of all abilities

Vernon’s Marshall Field will receive an inclusive playground.

The city and Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities said Marshall Field will get a Jumpstart Inclusive Playground, a large inclusive structure designed to accommodate children of all abilities.

“We are very excited by this announcement,” said Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming. “This is a significant investment into Marshall Field Park and a wonderful addition to Vernon’s park offerings. Having a new accessible playground for our community is an important step in being an inclusive and youth-friendly city. On behalf of the city, I’d like to thank Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities and local associate dealer Jack D’Amico for this generous donation to help provide a safe and enjoyable space for all kids in Greater Vernon.”

The Marshall Field Park location will support sibling play during soccer, be beneficial for the new daycare that will be constructed adjacent to Laker’s Clubhouse, and activate the park through the summer. Council has already approved funding for the construction of a playground on this site; therefore, this donation will enable a much larger, accessible playground that has been designed and vetted by national accessibility experts.

“We are thrilled to introduce our inclusive and accessible Jumpstart Playground to the City of Vernon,” said Scott Fraser, president, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities. “On track to creating largescale inclusive playgrounds in every province and territory across Canada, our goal is to ensure they become the standard for inclusivity by creating imaginative spaces where children of all abilities can share in the magic of play.”

This gift is part of Jumpstart’s Inclusive Play Project, a five-year fundraising commitment from Canadian Tire Corporation focused on inclusive infrastructure and programming, to help give Canadian kids of all abilities access to sport and play.

Jumpstart will contribute the professionally designed accessible playground and the rubber surface that the playground will sit on. The city’s contribution to the project includes the site and site preparation, accessibility upgrades including paved walkways, bathroom upgrades and facilities around the playground, playground inspection, maintenance and annual reporting.

