Canadian trade union launches #IShopCanada campaign following U.S. tariffs

A Canadian trades union is asking Canadians to shop at home and tweet about it, as U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum go into effect.

Unifor launched its #IShopCanada campaign in conjunction with Canada Day and the rollout of Canadian counter-tariffs against the U.S.

On June 1, the U.S. brought in 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian steel and 10 per cent tariffs on Canadian aluminum.

The tariffs came as the U.S. and Canada, along with Mexico, renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that Canada and the European Union have for years imposed “massive tariffs and create non-monetary barriers” on U.S. exports.

Why isn’t the European Union and Canada informing the public that for years they have used massive Trade Tariffs and non-monetary Trade Barriers against the U.S. Totally unfair to our farmers, workers & companies. Take down your tariffs & barriers or we will more than match you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2018

In response, Canada has announced “countermeasures” on up to $16.6 billion worth of U.S. imports, including on everything from flat-rolled steel to playing cards and felt-tipped pens.

“This is the strongest trade action Canada has taken in the post-war era,” said Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland earlier this year.

“This is a very strong response, it is a proportionate response, it is perfectly reciprocal. This is a very strong Canadian action in response to a very bad U.S. decision.”

#IShopCanada was launched by #Unifor to provide consumers, workers & companies with a platform to promote made-in-Canada products & services. In this short video @JerryPDias outlines how you can participate to show your support for Canadian jobs and workers. pic.twitter.com/INc4DG2s0D — Unifor Canada (@UniforTheUnion) June 29, 2018

Unifor national president Jerry Dias said that the tariffs imposed by the U.S. are a “clear and present threat” to Canada’s economy.

“By choosing to shop Canada you are investing in good paying jobs while also providing a boost to the economy,” said Dias.

“Together we can make a difference – one purchase at a time.”

