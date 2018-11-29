(Unsplash)

Canadians believe physical inactivity is nearly as bad as smoking: study

UBC researchers look at the ‘social climate’ surrounding physical inactivity

More than half of Canadians think not being active is a worrying trend, a study from the University of B.C. suggests.

The study of 2,500 Canadians, published this week in the journal BMC Public Health, is the first to look at the “social climate”— society’s feelings, attitudes, beliefs and opinions — surrounding physical inactivity, researchers said.

Fifty-five per cent of people think physical inactivity is a “serious public health concern,” compared to the 58 per cent worried about unhealthy diets and 57 per cent concerned about tobacco use.

READ MORE: Make phys. ed. a priority to avoid ‘embarrassing’ gym classes, say experts

Only 10 per cent of kids, and 20 per cent of adults, are meeting current guidelines for physical activity.

It’s important to measure what people think about physical inactivity, researchers said, because seeing how the public views an issue is key to determining how to fix it.

Just 21 per cent of those surveyed believed physical inactivity was a personal issue, while 66 per cent thought it was both a public and private health matter.

“Many recognize the importance of thinking beyond the individual, so we have an interesting platform for considering innovative policies at the national, provincial and territorial levels,” said Guy Faulkner, UBC kinesiology professor and senior study author.

Faulkner drew parallels between physical inactivity and smoking, saying society’s more negative perceptions of smoking allowed government to bring in regulations.

“Taking legislative action — for example, banning smoking in bars — became more acceptable when there were appropriate levels of public support to move forward with those types of actions,” Faulkner said.

Following up on the benchmark established by this study, researchers hope to conduct the survey again in 2025 to see if attitudes have changed.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Here’s a first look at Canada’s sewage tests for cannabis use
Next story
B.C. lumber company loses in bid to have human-rights complaint tossed

Just Posted

Vernon fundraisers help local family battling throat cancer

Jennifer Burton raised over $5,300 for her brother-in-law through massage fundraiser last weekend.

Hockeyville spirit alive and thriving in Lumby

Spirit of Bradley Haslam Memorial Hockey Day at the Pat Duke Memorial Arena Dec. 8

New real estate brokerage opens its doors in Vernon

Coldwell Banker Four Seasons Real Estate open

North Okanagan gymnastics coach awaits move to provincial court

Chad Andrew McDowell’s file will move to the judicial case manager’s office Dec. 5

Victorian Christmas returns to O’Keefe Ranch

Victorian Christmas is Dec. 8-9

VIDEO: Netflix Canada plans biggest price hike yet as rivals step up

Netflix’s standard plan will now cost $3 more — or $13.99 a month

B.C. family warns of Tide pod dangers after toddler’s near-brush with death

Kayla White said her toddler reached inside the family’s front-loading laundry machine and bit into a Tide pod

Making B.C.’s inexperienced drivers smarter than their phones

ICBC expands ‘telematics’ pilot to track speeding, hard braking, distraction

B.C. lumber company loses in bid to have human-rights complaint tossed

Ewa Derek filed a complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal against a Merritt-based company

Okanagan Screen Arts brings Puzzle to Towne

Food drive for Salvation Army Food Bank is Dec. 17

Canadians believe physical inactivity is nearly as bad as smoking: study

UBC researchers look at the ‘social climate’ surrounding physical inactivity

Otter, full on prized fish, escapes as security boosted at Vancouver garden

Otter ate 11 koi. Three remaining koi and more than 300 other fish were moved to the aquarium

Commercial fishing is Canada’s most dangerous job: report

Senate Committee on Fisheries and Oceans gives recommendations to improve safety for fish harvesters

True Leaf reports second consecutive quarter of record sales

The company said they achieved sales of more than $1,000,000 over two quarters.

Most Read