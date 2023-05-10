Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser speaks during a press conference in Ottawa, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Canadians will be able to apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall, says Fraser.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser speaks during a press conference in Ottawa, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Canadians will be able to apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall, says Fraser.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Canadians can apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall

New design unveiled for Canada’s passport, including security updates and colourful new pages

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says Canadians will be able to apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall.

He announced the news at an event to unveil a new design for Canada’s passport, which includes updated security features and colourful new pages.

Fraser says Canadians will be able to upload the necessary documents and passport photo on a secure government website.

Those applying for new passports, including children, will still need to go through the traditional application process with Service Canada.

Social Development Minister Karina Gould says the digital option is a result of the lessons learned last year when the department was swamped with passport applications, which led to long lines and even longer waits for people to get their documents.

She says the vast majority of applications the government receives are for new passports, but she expects a surge in passport renewals over the next year as the first 10-year passports issued in 2013 are set to expire.

READ MORE: Canada’s passport application backlog now ‘virtually eliminated,’ minister says

