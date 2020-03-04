Two Canadian nationals who arrived in Australia on Feb. 29, 2020, have been charged with allegedly importing approximately 16 kilograms of methamphetamine into Australia, after hidden inside their luggage. (Australia Border Force)

Canadians flying from B.C. to Australia charged after 16 kg of meth found in suitcases

The pair of Canadian nationals have been charged with a number of illicit drug possession

Two Canadian nationals are in hot water down under, after allegedly hiding 16 kilograms of methamphetamine in their luggage while travelling from Vancouver to Australia.

According to the Australian Border Force, a man and woman in their 20s flew from Vancouver International Airport to Melbourne Airport on Saturday when they were pulled aside for additional screening.

“As a result of officer’s intuition, these passengers were targeted for a baggage search,” Australian Federal Police Force Comm. Craig Palmer said in a statement.

According to Palmer, the man’s bags seemed “unusually heavy” even after being emptied. The woman’s luggage had similar discrepancies.

An X-ray examination “revealed anomalies to the lining of four luggage items,” according to the border agency. A package of “white crystalline material,” which tested positively to be meth, was allegedly located inside four pieces of luggage.

The man, 27, and woman, 26, were taken into police custody and have been charged with a number of illicit drug possession charges. The maximum penalty is life in prison.

The border agency didn’t identify the Canadians. The pair are due to appear in court on May 22.

ALSO READ: Meth package shot into Abbotsford prison with bow and arrow

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s three latest COVID-19 cases related to travel from Iran
Next story
Shed handshakes for smiles and foot taps to avoid COVID-19 risk: doctor

Just Posted

Vernon Rotarian pens travel memoir based in Nepal with humanitarian twist

Author and journalist Patti Shales Lefkos records solo journey building schools in remote Himalaya

Record four Vernon Ski Club athletes to U16 nationals

The quartet plus their coach will represent B.C. at national finals at Sun Peaks Resort

Coronavirus fears postpone North Okanagan high school trip to Europe

Students/parents from North Okanagan and Shuswap were to visit Italy and Greece over spring break

Vernon rink snaps Brier losing skid

Jim Cotter and company double the Yukon 6-3 Wednesday morning in Kingston, Ont.

Okanagan Indian Band video contest extended

Deadline for video submissions has been extended to March 20

Westwold film in spotlight at Kamloops Festival

Psychological thriller Beyond the Woods was filmed in the rural community

Alberta man who took magic mushrooms found not guilty of assaulting professor

Judge accepted that Matthew Brown didn’t remember the attack and found him not guilty

Hand-washing key to halting coronavirus, but some B.C. hospitals not meeting hygiene goals

Doctors failing to wash their hands as much as they should, surveillance at hospitals show

Shuswap man guilty of ‘deliberate and premeditated’ breach of Securities Act

Judge finds accused’s lying that led to 2007 sanctions continued in the courtroom

Toilet paper roll selling for $100 on Craigslist as people capitalize on COVID-19 fears

A plethora of posts selling toilet paper have popped up on Facebook and Craigslist in the past few days

Alleged Kelowna winery bathroom voyeurist expected to enter guilty plea

Ian Michael Leighton allegedly placed hidden cameras in washrooms at Summerhill Pyramid Winery

Spark Joy: KonMari your garage

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on Black Press Media

Canadians flying from B.C. to Australia charged after 16 kg of meth found in suitcases

The pair of Canadian nationals have been charged with a number of illicit drug possession

Wet’suwet’en elected council wants in on pipeline, B.C. land talks

Deal with Ottawa, Victoria leaves councils out, hereditary chiefs told

Most Read