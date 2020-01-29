People wear masks as they wait for the arrivals at the International terminal at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Saturday, January 25, 2020. The Canadian government is now advising citizens against all travel to a Chinese province that’s at the centre of a global outbreak of a new form of coronavirus, stepping up an earlier warning about the region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canadians seek way out of Wuhan as coronavirus continues to spread

The Chinese government has cut off access to Wuhan and 16 other cities

More than 120 Canadians in Wuhan have asked the Canadian government to help bring them home.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says 250 Canadians have registered as being in the central Chinese city, which is the epicentre of the new coronavirus outbreak.

He says Canada is “looking at all options” and adds that every Canadian who has reached out for consular assistance will receive it.

The Chinese government has cut off access to Wuhan and 16 other cities.

The virus has now infected more than 6,000 people and caused 132 deaths.

Three people have been sickened in Canada — two in Toronto and one in British Columbia.

Some airlines have halted all flights to China as a result of the outbreak, including British Airways and several Asian carriers.

The Canadian government is advising against all travel to China.

—With files from the Associated Press.

The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
As 132 reported dead from coronavirus outbreak, international sporting events postponed
Next story
As Let’s Talk Day turns 10, experts struggle to pin down its value to Bell

Just Posted

WATCH: Vernon kids take homemade Zamboni for spin at Canucks game

Video of Asher and Kyler on their backyard rink went viral early last week

Curling Club comedy “Right on the button” for Vernon

Western Canada Theatre production throws humour into the mix of immigration

Missing Vernon man possibly sighted in Lower Mainland

Information leads family, friends to believe Jay Rosenberger near Lower Mainland Saturday

Museum digs up history for ’60s Vernon Winter Carnival

Get Groovin’ with the Grandkids or flashback to the ’60s with tunes, trivia and costumes

City of Enderby apologizes for cemetery damages

‘Very disrespectful’: Headstones at Enderby cemetery damaged by excavation crew

WATCH: Cougar caught on doorbell cam in Vernon

Glenn Gorham shares footage of late-night visit from wild cat

Victoria resident says WestJet employee uttered racist comment, refused to let her on plane

Customer claims she was told ‘You guys can’t handle your alcohol’ by WestJet employee

Air Canada cancels select flights to China as coronavirus spreads

Canada’s largest airline runs 33 flights a week to China

Canadians seek way out of Wuhan as coronavirus continues to spread

The Chinese government has cut off access to Wuhan and 16 other cities

House fire quickly knocked down in South Kelowna

According to Kelowna Fire Department, the house sustained interior damage during the blaze

Kelowna medical supply shop sells out of surgical masks amid coronavirus panic

Public Health Canada has assessed the public health risk associated with 2019-nCoV as low

Prolific South Okanagan criminal will be freed for time served

Afshin Ighani pleads guilty to assault charges but will be set free for time served

Sap thief taps Saanich park maple trees, faces hefty fine

One tree found with four taps in Mount Doug Park

Alleged veteran impersonator removed from Okanagan Legion Wall of Honour

The man had appeared at events including Remembrance Day in 2019.

Most Read