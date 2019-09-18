Candidates forum scheduled for Vernon

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce and Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre are teaming up next month to give residents a chance to meet their candidates.
“We are excited to bring together residents and business leaders so they can hear directly from the individuals wanting to represent us in Ottawa, and to pose questions of relevance to our region and country,” Vernon Chamber general manager Dione Chambers said.
Candidates will provide an introduction of themselves and answer questions from sponsor organizations, including B.C. Fruit Growers Association, and provide an opportunity for the public to put forward their own questions.
Admission to the event which opens its doors at 6:30 p.m. is free, however donations to the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society’s youth programs or bursary fund are appreciated.
